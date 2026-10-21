Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and Feyenoord will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Feyenoord are listed below.

Real Betis host Feyenoord at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville in a Champions League fixture that pits two clubs with contrasting recent fortunes against each other.

Manuel Pellegrini's side arrive into this contest on the back of a bruising 5-2 LaLiga defeat to Barcelona, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities despite the hosts' attacking quality shown throughout the early part of the season.

Before that setback, Betis had shown real resilience. A dramatic 3-2 Champions League win over Porto at home, sealed by a late Isco penalty, gave the Seville club their first Champions League home victory in over two decades, and they will need to rediscover that spirit here.

Feyenoord arrive in excellent form. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won all five of their last five competitive matches, including a 3-4 victory at Telstar in the Eredivisie and a 3-2 Champions League win over Como, and they carry genuine momentum into this trip south.

The Rotterdam club lead the Eredivisie and have been in free-scoring form domestically, but European away fixtures present a different challenge entirely, and Betis at home remain a threat regardless of recent results.

With both sides harbouring ambitions of progressing in the competition, this fixture carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI featuring Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Natan, Valentin Gomez, Angel Ortiz, and Marc Bartra. Isco, Antony, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Pablo Fornals, and Facundo Bernal are set to operate in midfield, with Troy Parrott leading the attack. Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez are both ruled out through injury.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to deploy Tjark Ernst in goal, with Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, and Mika Marmol forming the defensive unit. Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Luciano Valente, Nacho Ferri, and Anis Hadj Moussa complete the projected lineup. Feyenoord travel with a lengthy injury list: Jordan Bos, Goncalo Borges, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie are all unavailable.

Form

Real Betis head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-5 home loss to Barcelona in LaLiga, though prior to that they had beaten Porto 3-2 in the Champions League and Osasuna 5-2 in the league. Across those five matches, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eleven, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but with defensive frailties that opponents have exploited.

Feyenoord's last five matches tell a sharply different story, with five wins from five. Their most recent result was a 3-4 victory away at Telstar in the Eredivisie, and they also claimed a 3-2 Champions League win over Como on October 14. Earlier in the run, Van Bronckhorst's side put five past FC Utrecht and seven past PEC Zwolle. Across those five matches, Feyenoord scored seventeen goals and conceded six, underlining both their attacking threat and the consistency that has put them top of the Dutch table.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Real Betis BET 2 Feyenoord FEY 1 FT 2 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The most recent recorded meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in January 2026, when Real Betis won 2-1 at home. That is the only fixture in the available head-to-head dataset, meaning this Champions League encounter represents a rare opportunity for Feyenoord to level the record between the two sides.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Real Betis sit tenth while Feyenoord are placed twenty-fourth, meaning Betis enter this fixture in the stronger position in the competition table and with more to protect in terms of their European standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: