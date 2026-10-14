Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Betis vs FC Porto is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Manuel Pellegrini's side arrive into this fixture in confident form, having put five past Osasuna in their most recent LaLiga outing. Their 3-2 win over Lille in the Champions League group stage opener gave Betis a strong platform to build from at home in Europe.

FC Porto come to Seville under Francesco Farioli looking to claim their first points of this Champions League campaign. The Portuguese side lost their opener 2-0 to Manchester City but have since found their rhythm domestically, beating Benfica 3-1 in Liga Portugal to restore confidence ahead of this trip.

In the Champions League table, Betis sit comfortably in the top half of the standings while Porto find themselves near the foot of the table, making this fixture considerably more pressing for the visitors as both clubs look to secure their knockout-round futures.

The two clubs have barely crossed paths in competitive football, with their only recorded meeting a 1-1 friendly draw back in 2019. This Champions League encounter is largely uncharted territory for both sets of supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto live.

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to l-e

your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to name a projected XI of Alvaro Valles, Natan, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme, Facundo Bernal, Dani Ceballos, and Troy Parrott. Junior Firpo is listed as injured and will not feature for the home side.

Francesco Farioli's Porto are projected to line up with Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura, Alan Varela, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Andre Silva, Pepe, and Borja Sainz. Zaidu Sanusi and William Gomes are both unavailable through injury, while Jan Bednarek is suspended for the visitors.

Form

Real Betis head into this match having won four of their last five competitive fixtures, drawing one. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 2-1 away victory at Villarreal during the same run. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Across the five matches, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

FC Porto arrive with four wins from their last five competitive outings, their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Since then, Porto have won all four matches, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal, as well as a 2-1 win over Maritimo. Porto scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Real Betis and FC Porto is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when Porto hosted Betis in Portugal. With just one meeting on record, this Champions League fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Real Betis sit 11th while FC Porto are placed 29th. That gap in the table means Porto carry significantly more urgency into this fixture, needing points to keep their knockout-round hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: