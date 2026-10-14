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Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoFC Porto
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How to watch today's Real Betis vs FC Porto Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs FC Porto
Real Betis
FC Porto
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Betis and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Real Betis vs FC Porto is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Real Betis host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Manuel Pellegrini's side arrive into this fixture in confident form, having put five past Osasuna in their most recent LaLiga outing. Their 3-2 win over Lille in the Champions League group stage opener gave Betis a strong platform to build from at home in Europe.

FC Porto come to Seville under Francesco Farioli looking to claim their first points of this Champions League campaign. The Portuguese side lost their opener 2-0 to Manchester City but have since found their rhythm domestically, beating Benfica 3-1 in Liga Portugal to restore confidence ahead of this trip.

In the Champions League table, Betis sit comfortably in the top half of the standings while Porto find themselves near the foot of the table, making this fixture considerably more pressing for the visitors as both clubs look to secure their knockout-round futures.

The two clubs have barely crossed paths in competitive football, with their only recorded meeting a 1-1 friendly draw back in 2019. This Champions League encounter is largely uncharted territory for both sets of supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto live.

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to l-e

your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

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  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Real Betis vs FC Porto Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
page.match.formation.title
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-3-3
A. VallesA. VallesNatanNatanH. BellerinH. BellerinM. BartraM. BartraF. GarciaF. GarciaA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliIscoIscoR. RiquelmeR. RiquelmeF. BernalF. BernalD. CeballosD. CeballosT. ParrottT. ParrottD. CostaD. CostaA. CostaA. CostaN. PerezN. PerezJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorF. MouraF. MouraA. VarelaA. VarelaP. RosarioP. RosarioG. VeigaG. VeigaA. SilvaA. Silvateam-logoPepeB. SainzB. Sainz
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-2-3-1
Real Betis

Starting XI

FC Porto

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini
  • F. Farioli

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to name a projected XI of Alvaro Valles, Natan, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme, Facundo Bernal, Dani Ceballos, and Troy Parrott. Junior Firpo is listed as injured and will not feature for the home side.

Francesco Farioli's Porto are projected to line up with Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura, Alan Varela, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Andre Silva, Pepe, and Borja Sainz. Zaidu Sanusi and William Gomes are both unavailable through injury, while Jan Bednarek is suspended for the visitors.

Form

BET

BET - Form

LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
POR

POR - Form

MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
BEN
W3-1
COR
W1-3
MAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Betis head into this match having won four of their last five competitive fixtures, drawing one. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 2-1 away victory at Villarreal during the same run. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Across the five matches, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

FC Porto arrive with four wins from their last five competitive outings, their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Since then, Porto have won all four matches, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal, as well as a 2-1 win over Maritimo. Porto scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawFC Porto
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between Real Betis and FC Porto is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when Porto hosted Betis in Portugal. With just one meeting on record, this Champions League fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Real Betis sit 11th while FC Porto are placed 29th. That gap in the table means Porto carry significantly more urgency into this fixture, needing points to keep their knockout-round hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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