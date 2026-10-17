LaLiga - Game Week 9 Oct 17, 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

Real Betis vs Barcelona is available to watch live in Canada. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Betis host Barcelona at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that puts the league leaders against one of the division's most in-form sides.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis arrive in buoyant mood after a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over FC Porto in midweek, with Isco converting a late penalty to seal a famous European night in Seville. That result, combined with four wins from their last five across all competitions, underlines just how dangerous Betis can be at home.

Barcelona sit top of LaLiga and have been relentless this season. Hansi Flick's side dismantled Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League on Monday, with Lamine Yamal producing a moment of individual brilliance to set up Anthony Gordon for the second goal. Rodri was quick to keep feet on the ground afterwards, but the performance was another reminder of Barcelona's depth and quality.

The Blaugrana's injury list adds a layer of uncertainty to their selection. Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have been working their way back to fitness, though their availability for this trip to Seville remains a concern for Flick heading into the weekend.

Off the pitch, Barcelona are preparing for the El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid on October 25, with the club confirming a collaboration with Tyler, the Creator and his GOLF WANG brand for the Spotify Camp Nou fixture. First, though, there is serious business to attend to in Andalusia.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

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Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a probable XI of Alvaro Valles, Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia, Natan, Rodrigo Riquelme, Pablo Fornals, Isco, Marc Roca, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, and Juan Hernandez. Junior Firpo is listed as unavailable through injury, while no suspensions are reported for the home side.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick's projected lineup includes Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Rodri, Anthony Gordon, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Gabriel Jesus. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha are all listed as injured, and no Barcelona players are suspended ahead of the trip to Seville.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, drawing one, for a record that includes 12 goals scored and eight conceded across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home win over FC Porto in the Champions League. Earlier in the sequence, Betis put five past Osasuna in a 5-2 LaLiga victory and opened their European campaign with a 3-2 win over Lille.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five competitive fixtures without dropping a point. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray, and the run also includes a 7-2 league win over Racing Santander and a 3-0 defeat of Getafe. Across those five matches, Barcelona have scored 21 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in LaLiga on May 17, 2026, when Barcelona won 3-1 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the sides, Barcelona have the stronger record, including a 5-1 Copa del Rey victory in January 2025 and a 5-3 win at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in December 2025. The head-to-head also features two draws, a 1-1 and a 2-2, both played at Betis's ground.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit first while Real Betis are placed third ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: