Today's game between Portugal and Uzbekistan will kick-off at Jun 23, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Portugal vs Uzbekistan are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and via the TSN+ streaming platform. French-language viewers in Canada can watch live on RDS and through the RDS Apps.

Portugal face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides needing a result to strengthen their positions in the table.

Roberto Martinez's side arrive under pressure after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opening fixture. The result sparked a fresh wave of scrutiny directed at captain Cristiano Ronaldo, whose subdued display drew sharp criticism from pundits and fans alike. The 41-year-old remains in the starting XI, but the debate around his role has intensified ahead of this fixture.

Within the Portugal camp, the noise has been met with a collective shrug. Ruben Dias has called it nothing out of the ordinary, and Diogo Dalot revealed the squad held a pre-tournament meeting specifically to prepare for social media backlash after any Ronaldo performance. The group, by all accounts, remains united.

Francisco Conceicao added his voice to the discussion before this game, insisting players do not feel obligated to pass to Ronaldo and that the veteran is simply one part of a collective effort. It is a telling sign of how this Portugal squad views itself: as a team, not a vehicle for individual glory.

Uzbekistan arrive having lost their opener 3-1 to Colombia and sit bottom of Group K. Fabio Cannavaro's side were beaten in three of their five most recent matches, and a second consecutive defeat would effectively end their World Cup campaign at the group stage. The White Wolves are making history as the first Central Asian nation to compete at a FIFA World Cup, but history alone will not be enough on Tuesday.

Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev carry Uzbekistan's attacking threat, and Cannavaro will ask his side to be compact and direct. Portugal, for their part, cannot afford another slow performance if they want to advance comfortably.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has named a projected XI for Portugal that includes Diogo Costa in goal, with a back line of Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, and Joao Cancelo, and Nuno Mendes at left back. Vitinha and Joao Neves are set to start in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Pedro Neto and Bernardo Silva supporting Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Portuguese squad ahead of this fixture.

Fabio Cannavaro is expected to field Utkir Yusupov in goal for Uzbekistan, with Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Rustamjon Ashurmatov in defence. Oston Urunov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, and Otabek Shukurov are projected to start in midfield, with Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Akmal Mozgovoy supporting Eldor Shomurodov up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Uzbekistan at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with DR Congo at the World Cup on June 17. Prior to that, they beat Nigeria 2-1 and Chile 2-1 in back-to-back friendly wins. Martinez's side had also beaten the United States 2-0 in March, though they were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in their previous outing.

Uzbekistan have won two and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their World Cup opener on June 18. They also lost 1-2 to the Netherlands and 0-2 to Canada in pre-tournament friendlies. Their two wins came against Venezuela, on a 0-0 scoreline recorded as a win in the data, and Gabon, whom they beat 3-1 in March.





Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 5 - 2 Uzbekistan 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Portugal and Uzbekistan have met just once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting took place on September 18, 2012, in a friendly, with Portugal winning 5-2 at home. There is no further competitive or friendly history between the two sides in the dataset.

Standings

In Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal currently sit third and Uzbekistan are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: