Today's game between Portugal and DR Congo will kick-off at Jun 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers have several options to watch Portugal vs DR Congo live. TSN1 and TSN+ are carrying the match, with TSN+ available to live stream directly. CTV and the CTV App offer free-to-air access, while French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and the RDS Apps. Crave is also available as a streaming option for those who prefer it.

Portugal and DR Congo meet in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, with Roberto Martinez's side looking to make an immediate statement in North America.

Portugal arrive at this tournament carrying the weight of genuine expectation. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has publicly dismissed any doubts about his fitness and promised to bring joy to Portuguese supporters, leads a squad that many believe is capable of going deep into the competition.

The squad has also been training with a sense of purpose beyond football. Players were spotted wearing commemorative wristbands in tribute to the late Diogo Jota during preparations, a gesture that has added an emotional dimension to Portugal's campaign before a ball has been kicked.

DR Congo qualified for the tournament through the Inter-Confederation play-offs and arrive as one of the more intriguing African sides in the competition. Sebastien Desabre's squad showed resilience in qualifying and will be eager to prove themselves on the biggest stage the sport offers.

The Leopards come into the fixture having drawn with Denmark and beaten Jamaica in recent preparations, though a defeat to Chile just days before the tournament opened will have given Desabre cause for reflection. Their defensive organisation will be tested severely by a Portuguese attack that has been scoring freely.

Portugal, for their part, warmed up with back-to-back wins over Nigeria and Chile and carry the form of a side that knows how to win football matches at this level. Their pre-tournament schedule suggests a team that is sharp and ready.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Group K opener live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Portugal are managed by Roberto Martinez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

DR Congo are led by Sebastien Desabre, and similarly, no injury or suspension details are currently available for the Leopards. Confirmed team news will be reflected here once it is released by the camp.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into the tournament in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Nigeria on June 10, following a 2-1 victory against Chile four days earlier. They also beat the United States 2-0 in March and hammered Armenia 9-1 in World Cup qualifying. The only blemish across that run was a goalless draw with Mexico. Across those five games, Portugal scored 14 goals and conceded three.

DR Congo's recent form is more mixed. They drew 0-0 with Denmark on June 3 before losing 1-2 to Chile on June 9, their final warm-up before the tournament. Their last competitive win came against Jamaica in the Inter-Confederation play-offs, where they won 1-0. They also beat Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly in March but lost 1-0 to Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. DR Congo have scored four goals and conceded three across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Portugal and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive meeting between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group K, DR Congo currently sit second and Portugal third, according to the latest standings data ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: