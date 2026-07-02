World Cup - Final Stage Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Croatia will kick-off at Jul 2, 2026, 7:00 p.m..

Portugal vs Croatia is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in Canada. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with kick-off scheduled for 23:00 GMT on July 2. Two of Europe's most experienced international sides collide in a knockout tie that carries enormous weight for both nations.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal enter the match having finished second in Group K with five points from three games. They were unbeaten in the group stage, beating Uzbekistan 5-0 and drawing with both DR Congo and Colombia, conceding just once across those three fixtures.

Croatia come through Group L in second place with six points, recovering well after a 4-2 defeat to England in their opener. Zlatko Dalic's side responded with back-to-back wins over Panama and Ghana, the latter secured by a late winner on June 27.

The fixture carries a familiar subplot. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, has never scored in the knockout stage of a World Cup. All ten of his World Cup goals have come in the group stage, and the Croatia match represents another chance to end that run. Martinez has publicly defended his captain, insisting that age is not a limiting factor for either Ronaldo or Croatia's own veteran leader, Luka Modric.

Not everyone agrees. Former players and pundits have questioned whether Ronaldo's continued prominence is the right call for a Portugal squad with considerable depth in attack. That debate will intensify or dissolve depending on what happens in Toronto.

Modric, meanwhile, remains central to Croatia's ambitions. Alongside Mateo Kovacic, he gives Dalic a midfield capable of controlling tempo and disrupting Portugal's rhythm. Josko Gvardiol provides defensive solidity and the ability to drive forward, while Ante Budimir leads the line.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Croatia live.

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has no injuries or suspensions to contend with for Portugal. His projected XI is: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Zlatko Dalic also names a full-strength squad with no absentees listed. Croatia's projected XI reads: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol; Petar Sucic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Colombia on June 27, which confirmed second place in Group K. Their most emphatic result in that run was a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 23. Across five matches, Portugal have scored 10 goals and conceded four. They have not lost in any of those fixtures, though their attacking output has varied considerably from game to game.

Croatia have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Ghana on June 27, following a 1-0 away win over Panama. The heaviest result in that run was a 4-2 defeat to England in the opening group game, a scoreline that placed them under immediate pressure in Group L. Croatia have scored eight goals across five matches and conceded seven, showing both attacking threat and defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a UEFA Nations League A draw played in Croatia on November 18, 2024. Before that, Portugal won 2-1 at home in the reverse Nations League fixture in September 2024. Across the last five meetings, Portugal hold the stronger record with three wins to Croatia's one, with one draw, and have outscored their opponents across those matches by a considerable margin.

Standings

Portugal finished second in Group K. Croatia finished second in Group L.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: