How to watch Plymouth Parkway vs Berkhamsted with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

FA Cup - Game Week 1 Nov 9, 2026 - 14:30 Bolitho Park

Plymouth Parkway host Berkhamsted at Bolitho Park in the FA Cup, with both sides arriving from contrasting runs of form in the Northern Premier League.

Parkway have shown they can grind out results at home under Chris McPhee, and the FA Cup offers a stage beyond their usual league surroundings. Their recent qualification win over Chertsey Town confirmed their place in this round, and they will be eager to push further in the competition.

Berkhamsted come into this tie having already beaten Southend United in FA Cup qualification, a result that demonstrated their ability to raise their game against higher-profile opposition. That win will give them confidence heading into Plymouth.

The away side's league form has been inconsistent, with two draws and two defeats in their last four Northern Premier League outings. They have shown they can score, but defensive solidity has been a concern.

For Parkway, the cup represents a chance to build momentum alongside their league campaign. McPhee's side beat Uxbridge 3-1 in their most recent outing, which should carry some confidence into this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Plymouth Parkway vs Berkhamsted, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads