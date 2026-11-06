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Major League Soccer
team-logoPhiladelphia Union
Subaru Park
team-logoToronto FC
Watch it on Apple TV
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC
Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC
Major League Soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC in live Major League Soccer action today.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
CanadaApple TV
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Major League Soccer - Game Week 34
Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union host Toronto FC at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for both sides in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ryan Richter's Union come into this game off the back of a difficult run. A 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati in their most recent outing extended a sequence that has seen them win just once in their last five matches, and the pressure is building on a side that will want to protect their playoff position.

Toronto FC arrive in Pennsylvania having endured their own struggles. Robin Fraser's side lost 3-1 to Atlanta United in their last outing, a result that will have stung given the circumstances of that game, and they have won only twice in their past five league matches.

The Union sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, while Toronto are down in 12th. That gap in the standings gives this fixture an added edge — Philadelphia need to start winning again, and Toronto need points to climb out of a difficult position.

Both sides have enough quality to make this competitive, but neither has shown the consistency to feel comfortable. Form and confidence are fragile commodities at this stage of the season.

For viewing information, everything you need to know is below.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Richter

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