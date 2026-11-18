How to watch Paris FC vs HB Koege with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 19, 2026 - 12:45 Stade Sebastien Charlety

Paris FC host HB Køge at Stade Sébastien Charléty in the Women's Champions League, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the group standings.

Sandrine Soubeyrand's side have had a mixed run in European competition this season, picking up a draw against BK Häcken before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid Femenino in their most recent Champions League outing. Domestically, Paris FC have shown more consistency, winning two of their last three Première Ligue matches.

HB Køge arrive in the French capital in decent form. The Danish side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with only a draw against Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Women's Champions League interrupting an otherwise strong run.

The visitors have been prolific in domestic play, scoring ten goals across their last three A-Liga fixtures. Their European performances tell a slightly different story, but Køge will travel to Paris with confidence after that point on the road against Leuven.

Paris FC sit 16th in the Women's Champions League table, while Køge occupy 11th place. For the hosts, this fixture carries added weight as they look to avoid slipping further down the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Paris FC vs HB Køge.

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