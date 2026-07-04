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World Cup
team-logoParaguay
Philadelphia Stadium
team-logoFrance
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How to watch today's Paraguay vs France World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Paraguay vs France
Paraguay
France
World Cup

How to watch the World Cup match between Paraguay and France, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and France will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 5:00 p.m..

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How to watch Paraguay vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39


Team news & squads

Paraguay vs France Probable lineups

4-1-2-3
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR
Formation
France crest
France
FRA
4-2-3-1
12O. Gill15G. Gomez13J. Canale6J. Alonso4J. Caceres23M. Galarza8D. Gomez14A. Cubas10M. Almiron21G. Avalos19J. Enciso16M. Maignan4D. Upamecano3L. Digne5J. Kounde17W. Saliba6M. Kone12B. Barcola7O. Dembele11M. Olise14A. Rabiot10K. Mbappe
France crest
France
FRA
4-1-2-3
Paraguay

Starting XI

France

Manager

  • G. Alfaro
  • D. Deschamps

Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    PAR

    PAR - Form

    NIC
    W4-0
    USA
    L4-1
    TUR
    W0-1
    AUS
    D0-0
    GER
    W1-1
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    7/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5
    FRA

    FRA - Form

    NIR
    W3-1
    SEN
    W3-1
    IRQ
    W3-0
    NOR
    W1-4
    SWE
    W3-0
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    16/3
    Games over 2.5 goals
    5/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5


    Head-to-Head Record

    PAR

    Last 3 matches

    FRA

    0

    Wins

    2

    Draws

    1

    Win

    1

    Goals scored

    6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/3
    Both teams scored
    1/3


    Standings

    Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs France today

    NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
    1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
    2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
    3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
    4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

    How to watch on the Big Screen

    Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

    • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
    • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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