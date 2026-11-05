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FA Cup
team-logoOxford City
The RAW Charging Stadium
team-logoLeicester City
Watch it on Sportsnet
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Oxford City vs. Leicester City live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Oxford City vs Leicester City
Oxford City
Leicester City
FA Cup

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Oxford City vs Leicester City in live FA Cup action today.

How to watch Oxford City vs Leicester City with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaSportsnet
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandTNT Sport 1
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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FA Cup - Game Week 1
The RAW Charging Stadium

Oxford City host Leicester City at The RAW Charging Stadium in Marston in what is a rare FA Cup meeting between sides from vastly different levels of English football.

Oxford City, competing in the National League North/South, face a stiff test against a Leicester City side currently playing in League One under Russell Martin. The FA Cup's capacity to produce these cross-division fixtures is part of what makes the competition so enduring.

Ross Jenkins's Oxford City side come into this match on the back of a 1-3 defeat to South Shields in the National League, though they showed resilience earlier in the cup run by beating Torquay United in qualification. Their home crowd will be vital if they are to cause an upset.

Leicester arrive in decent shape. Martin's side drew 2-2 with Stevenage in their most recent league outing but have won three of their last five across all competitions, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

For Oxford City, this is the kind of occasion their season can be defined by. For Leicester, it is a chance to progress in a cup that still carries weight regardless of which division a club occupies.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford City vs Leicester City live.

Team news & squads

Oxford City vs Leicester City Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Jenkins

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