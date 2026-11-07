How to watch Once Caldas vs Aguilas Doradas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 18 Nov 7, 2026 - 16:05

Once Caldas take on Aguilas Doradas in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture, with both sides carrying form worth watching as the second half of the season takes shape.

Hernan Herrera's Once Caldas head into this match sitting ninth in the Clausura table, a position that flatters neither their ambitions nor the quality they have shown in patches this campaign.

Aguilas Doradas arrive in Manizales in decent nick. Flavio Robatto's side are eighth in the Clausura standings and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Fortaleza FC in their most recent Primera A outing.

Once Caldas have not been short of results themselves. Back-to-back wins over Santa Fe in the Cup and Alianza FC in the league give Herrera's squad confidence heading into this home fixture.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Their last three meetings have produced two draws and one Once Caldas win, and neither side has been able to pull clear of the other in recent seasons.

This is a fixture where mid-table pride and Clausura positioning are both at stake. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Once Caldas vs Aguilas Doradas live.

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