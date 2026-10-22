Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Benfica travel to Nicosia to face Omonia at the Neo GSP Stadium in the UEFA Europa League, carrying the confidence of a side that has yet to drop a point in the competition this season.

Marco Silva's men arrive in Cyprus on the back of a 4-1 dismantling of Celtic at the Estadio da Luz, a result that announced Benfica as one of the more ruthless attacking forces in this year's Europa League. Jhon Duran scored twice in that victory, and the Colombian striker's form has become one of the most talked-about stories in European football over recent weeks.

Omonia, managed by Henning Berg, have earned their place in this fixture through genuine European grit. Berg's side beat Celta Vigo 1-0 earlier in the campaign and followed that with a commanding 3-0 win away to NK Celje, results that have kept them well clear of the danger zone in the standings.

The Cypriot side's domestic form has been a little more mixed. A 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in their most recent league outing was a slight dip after a run of convincing wins, and Berg will be aware that Benfica represent a step up in quality from anything Omonia have faced in the Europa League so far.

For Benfica, this is an opportunity to cement their position among the competition's frontrunners. Silva has shown no sign of rotating complacently, and with a settled squad and genuine attacking depth, the Portuguese side will be difficult to contain on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica live.

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Henning Berg's Omonia Nicosia have not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Benfica, Marco Silva also has no confirmed lineup or squad concerns listed at this stage. The away side will be assessed ahead of the match, with further team news expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Form

Omonia Nicosia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League. Their most recent European result was a 3-0 away win at NK Celje, and they also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 earlier in the competition. Berg's side scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with three clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity in winning performances.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic, and they also beat AC Milan 2-0 earlier in the competition. Silva's side scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games, maintaining a flawless European record through the opening rounds.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica.

Standings

In the Europa League, Benfica sit third in the table, placing them firmly among the sides targeting a direct route into the knockout rounds. Omonia are sixth, a position that keeps them in contention but leaves little margin for dropped points against the competition's stronger sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: