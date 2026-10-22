Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
Neo GSP Stadium
team-logoBenfica
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica
Omonia Nicosia
Benfica
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Benfica travel to Nicosia to face Omonia at the Neo GSP Stadium in the UEFA Europa League, carrying the confidence of a side that has yet to drop a point in the competition this season.

Marco Silva's men arrive in Cyprus on the back of a 4-1 dismantling of Celtic at the Estadio da Luz, a result that announced Benfica as one of the more ruthless attacking forces in this year's Europa League. Jhon Duran scored twice in that victory, and the Colombian striker's form has become one of the most talked-about stories in European football over recent weeks.

Omonia, managed by Henning Berg, have earned their place in this fixture through genuine European grit. Berg's side beat Celta Vigo 1-0 earlier in the campaign and followed that with a commanding 3-0 win away to NK Celje, results that have kept them well clear of the danger zone in the standings.

The Cypriot side's domestic form has been a little more mixed. A 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in their most recent league outing was a slight dip after a run of convincing wins, and Berg will be aware that Benfica represent a step up in quality from anything Omonia have faced in the Europa League so far.

For Benfica, this is an opportunity to cement their position among the competition's frontrunners. Silva has shown no sign of rotating complacently, and with a settled squad and genuine attacking depth, the Portuguese side will be difficult to contain on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica live.

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Berg

Henning Berg's Omonia Nicosia have not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Benfica, Marco Silva also has no confirmed lineup or squad concerns listed at this stage. The away side will be assessed ahead of the match, with further team news expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Form

OMO

OMO - Form

CEL
W1-0
KRA
W4-1
KAR
W0-3
CEL
W0-3
ONI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
CEL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Omonia Nicosia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League. Their most recent European result was a 3-0 away win at NK Celje, and they also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 earlier in the competition. Berg's side scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with three clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity in winning performances.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic, and they also beat AC Milan 2-0 earlier in the competition. Silva's side scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games, maintaining a flawless European record through the opening rounds.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Benfica sit third in the table, placing them firmly among the sides targeting a direct route into the knockout rounds. Omonia are sixth, a position that keeps them in contention but leaves little margin for dropped points against the competition's stronger sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google