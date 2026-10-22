Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Olympiacos host Sparta Prague at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in the Europa League, with both sides arriving in similar positions in the competition table.

Imanol Alguacil's Olympiacos come into this fixture in outstanding form, having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes back-to-back Europa League wins, most recently a 1-0 victory over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome, a result that underlined their quality on the road in Europe.

Sparta Prague, managed by Brian Priske, have been similarly impressive in recent weeks. The Czech side arrive having gone unbeaten in their last five matches, collecting three wins and two draws, with their Europa League campaign built on a commanding 4-1 victory over Ararat Armenia earlier in the campaign.

In the Europa League standings, the two clubs are separated by just one place, with Olympiacos sitting 10th and Sparta Prague 11th. This fixture has genuine implications for both teams' ambitions in the competition.

Olympiacos will draw confidence from their home fortress at the Karaiskakis Stadium, while Sparta will look to their recent away form — including a 3-0 win at Sigma Olomouc — as evidence they can perform on the road.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sparta Prague head into the match under Brian Priske, with no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further squad information is expected to be confirmed ahead of the game.

Form

Olympiacos arrive in exceptional form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panetolikos in the Super League on October 18, and they also claimed a 1-0 Europa League victory over Marseille on October 15. Across those five matches, Olympiacos have scored six goals and conceded just one, keeping multiple clean sheets in the process.

Sparta Prague have gone unbeaten in their last five matches, recording three wins and two draws. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Banik Ostrava in the First League on October 18, while they also drew 1-1 with Lillestroem in the Europa League on October 15. Sparta scored eight goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their 4-1 win over Ararat Armenia standing out as their most convincing performance.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague. This fixture represents a matchup without recent recorded history in the provided data.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Olympiacos sit 10th and Sparta Prague are 11th, with the two sides closely matched in the competition standings heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: