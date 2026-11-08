How to watch Olympiacos vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Super League - Game Week 10 Nov 8, 2026 - 14:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Olympiacos host PAOK Thessaloniki at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in a Super League fixture that pits two of Greek football's most established clubs against each other.

Imanol Alguacil's Olympiacos arrive at this match in strong domestic form, sitting second in the Super League table and fresh from a run of results that includes wins over Kifisia and Kalamata. Their European commitments continue in the UEFA Europa League, where they drew with Rennes in their most recent outing.

PAOK, under Alessio Lisci, come into this fixture fourth in the standings. Their recent record is mixed — back-to-back wins were followed by a loss to OFI Crete before they returned to winning ways against Asteras Tripolis last time out in the league.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds weight to this fixture. Their last five meetings have produced a variety of results, with neither side able to establish clear dominance over the other.

Karaiskakis Stadium provides a charged atmosphere for fixtures of this nature, and Olympiacos will be looking to use home advantage to close the gap on the league leaders.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Super League clash live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

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