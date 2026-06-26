Today's game between Norway and France will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Norway vs France is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and via the TSN+ streaming platform. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and through the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for Canadian viewers are listed below.

Norway and France meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, June 26, in the final Group I fixture of the 2026 World Cup. Both sides have already secured their place in the Round of 32, but the winner takes top spot — and that prize is worth fighting for.

France arrive as the form side in the group, having beaten Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 without dropping a point. Their campaign carries an emotional undercurrent: head coach Didier Deschamps will not be on the touchline after the passing of his mother, with assistant Guy Stephan stepping in to lead Les Bleus.

Kylian Mbappe has been in devastating form, netting four goals across the opening two matches to become France's all-time leading scorer. He is joined by a squad brimming with quality, including Ousmane Dembele, who answered his critics with a goal and an assist against Iraq after a quiet opener against Senegal.

Norway, meanwhile, have earned their place at this tournament the hard way. After more than 25 years absent from major international football, they have arrived with genuine momentum. Erling Haaland has matched Mbappe's four-goal tally, and the squad's post-match 'Viking Row' celebration after beating Senegal captured the spirit of a nation finally back on the biggest stage.

Haaland himself has been candid about expectations. The Manchester City striker acknowledged that France will probably beat Norway in this fixture, but that kind of grounded honesty has only added to the warmth surrounding the Norwegian camp — not dampened it.

For all the attacking firepower on show, this is also a game with tactical weight. Norway will need to be disciplined and clinical. France, even without Deschamps in the dugout, will back themselves to control the contest.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs France live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Norway vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Norway are managed by Staale Solbakken for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Norwegian squad, and no probable lineup has been provided ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match if further information becomes available.

France will be led by assistant coach Guy Stephan after Didier Deschamps stepped back from the touchline following a bereavement. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the French squad at this stage, and a projected XI has not yet been released. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway head into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Senegal in the World Cup, with Haaland netting twice. They also beat Iraq 4-1 earlier in the group stage and defeated Sweden 3-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Their two draws came against Morocco (1-1) and Switzerland (0-0). Across those five games, Norway scored 12 goals and conceded four.

France have won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming in a pre-tournament friendly against Ivory Coast (1-2). Their most recent match was a 3-0 win over Iraq in the World Cup, following a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their opener. They also beat Northern Ireland 3-1 and Colombia 3-1 in warm-up fixtures. France scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded four, and they have won both of their World Cup games without conceding.





Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win France 4 - 0 Norway

Norway 2 - 1 France 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2014, when France beat Norway 4-0 in a friendly in Paris. Before that, Norway won 2-1 at home in August 2010. Across the two matches recorded in the dataset, France have one win and Norway have one, with France scoring five goals and Norway scoring three.

Standings

In Group I of the 2026 World Cup, France currently sit top of the table and Norway are in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: