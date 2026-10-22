Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Z'dezele

Today's game between NK Celje and Salzburg will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for NK Celje vs Salzburg are listed below.

NK Celje host Salzburg at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje in a Europa League fixture that matters for both clubs as they look to improve their positions in the competition standings.

Celje enter this match under Zoran Zeljkovic having struggled for consistency in Europe. Their most recent Europa League outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Omonia Nicosia, and they have yet to find their footing in continental competition.

Salzburg arrive in Slovenia off the back of a heavy 4-0 Europa League loss to AC Milan, a result that exposed vulnerabilities Danny Roehl's side will be eager to put behind them. Their domestic form offers some encouragement, with a 3-0 Bundesliga win over Altach their most recent result.

Both clubs sit in the lower reaches of the Europa League table, which gives this fixture an urgency that a mid-table encounter simply would not carry. Points here are not a bonus — they are close to essential.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Zoran Zeljkovic's Celje have no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, with full squad details expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Danny Roehl's Salzburg are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Celje have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory came against Aluminij in the Prva Liga, a 1-0 result, while their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Maribor. In European competition, they were beaten 3-0 by Omonia Nicosia and 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen, results that reflect a difficult continental campaign so far.

Salzburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent match was a 3-0 Bundesliga win over Altach, though that followed a 4-0 Europa League defeat to AC Milan. A 3-0 win over Sturm Graz earlier in the run shows Roehl's side are capable of strong performances, but their European results have been a concern.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between NK Celje and Salzburg. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League, Celje sit 35th and Salzburg are placed 21st — positions that leave both clubs well outside the automatic qualification places and in need of results to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: