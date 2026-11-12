How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 Nov 13, 2026 - 11:00

Nigeria host Tanzania in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Super Eagles looking to steady their campaign after a turbulent run of results in recent months.

Eric Chelle's side come into this fixture under pressure. A heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their last qualification outing left Nigeria's standing in the group in need of repair, and home advantage will be expected to count.

Tanzania arrive in similarly uncertain form. Miguel Gamondi's team have struggled to find consistency, and their qualification hopes remain fragile heading into this contest.

The two sides have met before in this competition, and Nigeria have historically held the upper hand. But Tanzania showed resilience in their recent AFCON campaign and will not travel without belief.

For viewing details on where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania, including live stream and kick-off time information, read on below.

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