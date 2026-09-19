Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 19, 2026 - 10:00 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Hull City will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Newcastle United vs Hull City are listed below.

Newcastle United host Hull City at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Matthias Jaissle's side arrive at this game in a difficult moment. Their 4-1 defeat at Elland Road last weekend handed them their first loss of the campaign, and the injury situation at the club has grown considerably more complicated since. Anthony Elanga, a standout performer for the Magpies this season, has been ruled out and is facing a potentially extended spell on the sidelines, dealing Jaissle a real selection headache ahead of this home fixture.

Hull City, by contrast, carry confidence into this one. Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers are unbeaten in the Premier League so far, a run that included a resilient 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. That result, in which Hull came from behind to lead before settling for a point, illustrated the character running through this squad.

The visitors sit fourth in the table heading into matchday five, a remarkable position for a newly promoted side. Newcastle are down in 12th, and a second consecutive defeat at home would only deepen the pressure on Jaissle.

With a depleted squad and a Hull side in strong early form, this is a test of Newcastle's depth and tactical flexibility. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle is without a significant number of first-team players for this fixture. Anthony Elanga, Daniel Burn, William Osula, Joelinton, Nico Gonzalez, Ewen Jaouen, and Jacob Ramsey are all listed as injured, leaving the Newcastle head coach with limited options across the squad. The projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back four of Lewis Hall, Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, and Sven Botman. Harvey Barnes, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley, and Aladji Bamba are expected to operate in midfield and wide areas, with Yoane Wissa leading the attack.

Hull City also carry injury concerns into this match, with Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Nobel Mendy, and Paddy McNair all unavailable for Sergej Jakirovic. The Tigers' projected lineup sees Konstantinos Tzolakis start in goal, with John Egan, Semi Ajayi, and Lucas Herrington in defence alongside Ryan Giles. Matt Crooks, Lewie Coyle, and Regan Slater are expected in midfield, with Mohamed Belloumi, Oli McBurnie, and Elliot Stroud further forward. No suspensions are listed for either side.

Form

Newcastle head into this fixture having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leeds United, a result that ended their unbeaten run. Before that setback, they had recorded a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Millwall and a 2-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored ten goals and conceded seven, with a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth also among the results.

Hull City's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, and they also drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the league. The Tigers' solitary defeat in this run came in the Carabao Cup, a 1-0 loss to Sunderland. In the Premier League specifically, Hull remain unbeaten, with a 1-0 win at Coventry City among the highlights of their early campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Newcastle beat Hull 2-0. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly in 2018 and played out a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup in November 2016. The last Premier League encounter in this dataset dates to January 2015, when Newcastle won 3-0 at St James' Park. Across the five head-to-head fixtures listed, Newcastle have the stronger record, with two wins against one draw and no defeats in competitive matches.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit in 12th place, while Hull City are fourth after their unbeaten start to the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: