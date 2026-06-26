World Cup - Grp. G BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between New Zealand and Belgium will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 11:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for New Zealand vs Belgium are listed below. In Canada, the match is available across TSN1, TSN+, CTV, CTV App, RDS, RDS Apps, and Crave.

New Zealand face Belgium in the Group G finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place in Vancouver, with both sides needing a result to keep their tournament alive.

The All Whites have been a study in contrasts across their opening two fixtures. A 2-2 draw with Iran on matchday one suggested Darren Bazeley's side could compete at this level, but a 3-1 defeat to Egypt — in which they surrendered a lead before conceding three times after half-time — brought them back to earth sharply. Chris Wood, the Nottingham Forest striker who is the heartbeat of this side, will need to be at his best if New Zealand are to produce the result of their tournament.

Elijah Just was the All Whites' standout performer in the draw with Iran, scoring both goals, and Bazeley will be hoping the Motherwell winger can replicate that form against a Belgium side that has looked vulnerable throughout the group stage.

Belgium arrived in North America as one of the more fancied sides in the competition and have not delivered on that promise. A 1-1 draw with Egypt and a goalless stalemate with Iran — the latter played with ten men after Nathan Ngoy's red card — leaves Rudi Garcia's side in a precarious position. Kevin De Bruyne has been candid about the team's shortcomings, admitting publicly that Belgium have not been up to the task and have made silly mistakes at the worst possible moments.

There are further complications in the Belgium camp. Jeremy Doku was granted special leave to travel to London for the birth of his first child, and his availability and sharpness heading into this match are genuine questions Garcia must answer. Romelu Lukaku started against Iran, but his place in the XI is not guaranteed, with Charles De Ketelaere pushing for inclusion.

Belgium still carry individual quality capable of winning this match. Courtois, De Bruyne, Trossard, and Lukaku represent a formidable spine. But this group stage has demonstrated that quality on paper counts for little if the collective does not function. New Zealand will press, work, and make life difficult.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch New Zealand vs Belgium, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch New Zealand vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Darren Bazeley is expected to name an unchanged core from the side that started against Egypt. The projected XI for New Zealand reads: Max Crocombe; Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne, Finn Surman; Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Chris Wood. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the All Whites.

For Belgium, Nathan Ngoy serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Iran. The projected XI shows: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Koni De Winter, Maxim De Cuyper, Thomas Meunier; Nicolas Raskin, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Saelemaekers, Youri Tielemans; Romelu Lukaku. No other injuries are listed, though Garcia faces selection decisions up front, with De Ketelaere and Doku both potential options. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 25 N. Ngoy

Form

New Zealand have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-1 defeat to Egypt on June 22, a game they led before conceding three times after half-time. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Iran on June 16 in their World Cup opener. The only win across the run came against Chile in March, a 4-1 result. Defeats to England (1-0) and Haiti (4-0) complete the sequence. New Zealand have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five games.

Belgium have won two and drawn three of their last five, with no defeats in that period. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw with Iran on June 21, played for a significant stretch with ten men. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Egypt on June 15. Belgium beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in pre-tournament friendlies and drew 1-1 with Mexico earlier in the year. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between New Zealand and Belgium. Official historical records for this fixture are not included in the available dataset.

Standings

In Group G, New Zealand sit fourth and Belgium third heading into the final matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: