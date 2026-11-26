How to watch Montenegro U17 vs Chile U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 Nov 27, 2026 - 10:00

Montenegro U17 face Chile U17 in a World Cup U17 Group J fixture. The venue has not yet been confirmed.

Montenegro need a result. They sit fourth in the group after a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in their latest outing, which followed a 1-1 draw with the Dominican Republic.

That Algeria loss added to a tough month. Montenegro also lost 6-3 to Poland and 6-1 to England in European Championship qualification, and they have conceded 15 goals in their last five matches.

Chile arrive in second place, though they come off a setback of their own. They lost 2-1 to the Dominican Republic after opening the tournament with a 4-2 win over Algeria.

That opening win showed Chile can score freely, and the group table gives them the stronger position heading into this game. Montenegro will look to the 1-0 win over Ukraine earlier this month as proof they can stay organised and take points.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Montenegro U17 vs Chile U17 is not currently available. We will add TV channel and live stream details once they are confirmed.

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