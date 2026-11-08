How to watch Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 Nov 7, 2026 - 19:00 Allianz Field

Minnesota United host San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with Western Conference implications for both sides.

The Loons enter this match in strong form, sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings and coming off back-to-back wins, including an impressive 1-3 victory away at Los Angeles FC. Cameron Knowles' side has been hard to beat in recent weeks.

San Jose arrive in Minnesota in third place in the West, making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for the Earthquakes' postseason positioning. Bruce Arena's squad has been inconsistent, though, mixing wins with a run of draws and a heavy defeat to FC Dallas.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs has tilted sharply in Minnesota's favor in recent meetings. The Loons put five past San Jose in their last MLS encounter, a result that will not have been forgotten in the Earthquakes' camp.

Kelvin Yeboah leads the Minnesota attack in the projected XI, while San Jose will look to Timo Werner to provide the creative spark in what promises to be a competitive midfield battle.

Both benches carry quality, and with the standings tight in the West, neither side can afford to be passive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS clash live.

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