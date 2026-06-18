Today's game between Mexico and Republic of Korea will kick-off at Jun 18, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can catch Mexico vs South Korea live on TSN1 or stream it via TSN+. French-language coverage is available through RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for this World Cup Group A fixture are listed below.

Mexico and South Korea meet at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, in a Group A fixture that could decide who tops the table at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both sides arrive at this second matchday with maximum points, having each claimed opening victories that were as contrasting in style as they were convincing in result. The winner here will secure early passage to the Round of 32 with a game to spare.

Javier Aguirre's Mexico got their tournament up and running with a 2-0 win over South Africa at Estadio Azteca, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez both getting on the scoresheet. The co-hosts fed off a raucous home crowd and controlled the match from start to finish, though a late red card for César Montes cast a shadow over an otherwise commanding performance.

South Korea showed a different kind of quality. Hong Myung-bo's side fell behind to Czechia in the second half before Hwang In-beom equalised and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu settled it with a 79th-minute winner. The Taegeuk Warriors demonstrated real resilience and their counter-attacking threat, led by Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, will test a Mexico backline that must now reorganise without the suspended Montes.

With six points on offer and both nations desperate to avoid the pressure of a final-day decider, the atmosphere at Estadio Akron will be electric. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre must rebuild his defensive line for this fixture after centre-back César Montes was dismissed late in the South Africa match and serves a suspension here. The projected XI for Mexico lines up as follows: Jose Rangel; Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Erik Lira; Gilberto Mora, Alvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado; Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez. No injury concerns have been reported for El Tri ahead of this game.

South Korea head coach Myung-Bo Hong has no suspensions or injuries to contend with, giving him a fully fit squad to select from. The projected XI reads: Seung-Gyu Kim; Gi-Hyuk Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Han-Beom Lee; Jae-Sung Lee, In-Beom Hwang, Young-Woo Seol; Kang-In Lee, Tae-Seok Lee, Seung-Ho Paik; Heung-Min Son. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Montes Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 World Cup win over South Africa on June 11, and they also put five past Serbia in a pre-tournament friendly on June 5. Across those five games, El Tri scored 11 goals and conceded three, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in April. Four consecutive wins heading into this fixture underlines the confidence running through Aguirre's squad.

South Korea have won three of their last five. Their most recent match was the 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia on June 12, and they also dismantled Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. The Taegeuk Warriors scored nine goals across the five matches but conceded six, including a 4-0 defeat to Ivory Coast and a 1-0 loss to Austria, both in March friendlies. Hong Myung-bo's side have shown they can score goals and find a way to win, though their defensive record in that period warrants attention.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 10, 2025, when they drew 2-2 in a friendly in Nashville. Before that, Mexico won 3-2 in a November 2020 friendly. The last competitive encounter between the two nations was at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Mexico came out 2-1 winners despite Son Heung-min scoring a late consolation. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won three, South Korea one, with one draw.

Standings

In Group A, Mexico currently sit top of the table and South Korea are second after the opening matchday of the 2026 World Cup.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Republic of Korea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: