How to watch Mauritania vs Burkina Faso with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 Nov 17, 2026 - 14:00

Mauritania host Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with both sides carrying fresh memories of their most recent meeting into this fixture.

Burkina Faso arrive with momentum after beating Mauritania 1-0 in their last qualification encounter. Amir Abdou's side have shown they can grind out results in the group, even if a 7-0 friendly loss to Argentina exposed the gap between them and the world's elite.

Mauritania are under pressure after that defeat. Aritz Lopez Garai's team had built some confidence with a 3-1 win over Central African Republic in September, but back-to-back losses since then have complicated their qualification picture.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight. Recent meetings have been decided by a single goal, and the margins are unlikely to widen given what both teams need from this game.

Mauritania sit third in Group F, with Burkina Faso holding second place. Three points here would reshape the standings significantly for either side.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time and live stream options.

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