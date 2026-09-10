Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 10, 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Manchester United's Champions League opener against Sabah FK is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Manchester United open their Champions League campaign at Old Trafford against Sabah FK, with Michael Carrick's side looking to build on a mixed start to the Premier League season.

United head into this fixture having taken four points from their opening two league games, beating Ipswich Town 5-2 before drawing 2-2 with Everton last weekend. A 2-0 defeat at Hull City earlier in August, though, served as a reminder that Carrick's squad still has ground to cover.

Wayne Rooney has already issued a public warning to his former team-mate in the dugout, suggesting the club's hierarchy will not tolerate a slow start regardless of the summer transfer window's shortcomings in the defensive department.

Sabah FK arrive in Manchester with real momentum. Valdas Dambrauskas's side qualified for the group stage through the Champions League qualification rounds, defeating Hapoel Beer Sheva along the way, and have since returned to winning ways in the Azerbaijani Premier League with a 5-0 thrashing of Zira.

Both clubs currently sit seventh in the Champions League standings, making this an early opportunity for either side to establish themselves in the competition.

Marcus Rashford's return to Old Trafford adds an intriguing subplot, with the forward yet to register his first goal back at the club. Andy Cole has suggested Rashford will not feel the pressure to force the issue, backing the 28-year-old to let his football do the talking.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is expected to name a strong side for the Champions League opener. The projected XI features Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro. Shaw's involvement is notable after he missed a training session this week, though the concern around the left-back proved short-lived. Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are set to operate in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for United, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For Sabah FK, Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to start with Stas Pokatilov in goal behind a back four of Rahman Dashdamirov, Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet and Tymoteusz Puchacz. Ivan Lepinjica, Umarali Rakhmonaliev and Veljko Simic are projected in midfield, with Aleksey Isayev, Christian Nwachukwu and Joy-Lance Mickels providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the visitors at this stage.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Everton in the Premier League, while their best result in that run was a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town. United have scored ten goals across those five games but conceded nine, reflecting a side that can create but has struggled for defensive solidity. A 2-4 friendly loss to AC Milan and a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City represent the low points of that sequence.

Sabah FK arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 victory over Zira in the Azerbaijani Premier League. They also beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 5-2 in Champions League qualification, though they did lose the first leg of that tie 2-1. Across their last five games, Sabah have scored thirteen goals and conceded five, with three consecutive wins heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United and Sabah FK have no previous meetings on record. This fixture at Old Trafford will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, both Manchester United and Sabah FK are currently positioned seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Sabah FK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: