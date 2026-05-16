Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

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The TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are both carrying the match, giving viewers a choice of platforms to follow the action at Old Trafford.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your home country, a VPN service may allow you to access your usual streaming platform. Connect to a server in your home region and log in as normal to watch live.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

United arrive in strong shape under interim head coach Michael Carrick, who has guided the club back into the Champions League and is now in line to be appointed on a permanent basis. Bruno Fernandes, named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year this season and a record-breaking five-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, leads the side as captain.

The Red Devils have won three of their last five league matches, with a 3-2 victory over Liverpool among the standout results. A 0-0 draw with Sunderland last time out was a minor stumble, but the overall trajectory under Carrick has been upward.

Nottingham Forest come into this game with mixed form. Three wins from their last five matches in all competitions tell only part of the story — a 4-0 Europa League defeat to Aston Villa last week was a heavy blow, though they had beaten the same opponents in the first leg of that tie. Their Premier League form has been more solid, with a 3-1 win at Chelsea and a draw at Newcastle in their most recent outings.

Forest arrive at Old Trafford carrying a significant injury list, which will test the depth of their squad. Their position in the table means points are not without value either, making this more than a dead rubber for the visitors.

For all the information on how to watch this Premier League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Manchester United are without several players through injury, with Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro, and Matthijs de Ligt all sidelined. No players are currently suspended. Michael Carrick's projected XI sees Sander Lammens in goal, with a back four of Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Noussair Mazraoui. Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, and Mason Mount are named in midfield, with Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes supporting Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Nottingham Forest are dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly, Zach Abbott, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye, Ibrahim Sangare, Murillo, John Victor, and Nicolo Savona are all absent through injury, with no suspensions recorded. Forest's projected XI is led by Matz Sels in goal, with Nikola Milenkovic, Jota Cunha, and Morato in defence alongside Nuno Williams. The midfield and attack include Nicolas Dominguez, Iago Jesus, Elliot Anderson, Luca Netz, Djed Bakwa, and Taiwo Awoniyi. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United have picked up three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Premier League matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. The most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland, ending a run of three straight victories. That winning sequence included a 3-2 home win over Liverpool and a 2-1 victory against Brentford, with the run beginning with a 1-0 win at Chelsea. The sole defeat in the run came against Leeds, who won 2-1.

Nottingham Forest's last five matches span both the Premier League and the Europa League, producing three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent fixture was a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the league, coming days after a 4-0 Europa League loss to Aston Villa. Forest had beaten Villa 1-0 in the previous leg of that tie, and earlier in the run they beat Chelsea 3-1 away and thrashed Sunderland 5-0 on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 when Forest hosted United at the City Ground in November 2025. Across the last five encounters, the record is fairly even, with Forest edging the overall count by winning two of the five matches to United's one, with two draws. United's solitary win in the series came in an FA Cup tie at the City Ground in February 2024, while Forest also won 1-0 at home in the league in April 2025. The most recent Old Trafford meeting in this dataset ended 3-2 to Forest in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit third heading into this fixture, while Nottingham Forest are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: