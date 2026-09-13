Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 13, 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 11:30 a.m..

The Manchester derby is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League Manchester derby, with the table separating these two sides more starkly than at any point in recent memory.

City arrive as league leaders, carrying a perfect domestic record into a ground where they have not always found it comfortable. United sit 11th, a position that reflects a season still searching for consistency across all fronts.

Michael Carrick's side head into the derby on the back of a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK in midweek, though their Premier League form has been patchier, with a draw against Everton and a home defeat to Hull City among the recent results. Questions about the long-term direction of the club persist, with pundit opinion divided on whether Carrick represents the right man for the job beyond the short term.

Maresca's City have been relentless. Four wins from their last four competitive outings, including a 2-0 victory at Porto in the Champions League, underline why they enter this fixture as clear favourites. Their only defeat in five matches came against Arsenal in the Community Shield before the season began.

Luke Shaw faces a late fitness test after sitting out the midweek European game, and United will also be without several other first-team players. City travel with their own injury concerns but have the squad depth to absorb them.

The derby brings with it the usual intensity, and the gap in league positions adds an extra edge to proceedings at Old Trafford. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick will be without Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte through injury. Luke Shaw is also a doubt after being left out of the midweek Champions League squad, with Carrick confirming the left-back faces a late fitness test. If Shaw is passed fit, he is included in the projected XI alongside Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha.

Enzo Maresca has Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly unavailable through injury, but no suspensions to contend with. The City manager has confirmed a selection boost ahead of the derby, with his projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma, Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK, and they also put five past Ipswich Town in a Premier League fixture. The draws and defeats came against Everton (2-2), Hull City (0-2 loss), and AC Milan (2-4 loss in a pre-season friendly). Across those five games, United scored 13 goals and conceded 10.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal. They beat Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League during that run. City scored 10 goals across the five fixtures and conceded five, keeping one clean sheet. They have won their last four competitive matches consecutively.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on January 17, 2026, when Manchester United won 2-0 at Old Trafford. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each club has claimed two wins, with one draw. City won 3-0 at home in September 2025 and 1-2 away in December 2024, while United also drew 0-0 with City in April 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Manchester City sit top of the table heading into matchday, while Manchester United are currently 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: