Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 30, 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 11:30 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs Ipswich Town are listed below.

Manchester United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that carries real urgency for the home side.

Michael Carrick's team were beaten 2-0 by Hull City on the opening weekend, a result that left the manager demanding an immediate response from his squad. The atmosphere inside Old Trafford will be tense, with a frustrated home support expecting a sharper performance than what was served up on that opening day.

The transfer window has added further intrigue around United heading into the game. Marcus Rashford rejected a late approach from Arsenal and also turned down interest from Fenerbahce, committing himself to Carrick's project. Whether he features from the start remains to be seen, but his decision to stay adds a subplot to an already charged occasion.

Ipswich arrive at Old Trafford in confident mood. Gary O'Neil's side beat Sunderland 2-1 in their Premier League opener and followed that up with a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, making them the form team of the two heading into Sunday's match.

The Tractor Boys have also been active in the transfer market. The signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios on a four-year deal has strengthened O'Neil's options considerably, and the World Cup winner brings a level of experience that could prove telling in a match of this intensity.

With United sitting 16th in the early Premier League table and Ipswich positioned eighth, the standings alone tell a story about where each club currently stands. Old Trafford needs a win, and Ipswich will fancy their chances of making things uncomfortable.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without several key players for the visit of Ipswich. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, and Carlos Baleba are all listed as injured and will not be available for selection. Carrick's projected XI includes Senne Lammens in goal, with Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire forming the defensive unit. Patrick Dorgu, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Bruno Fernandes are named in midfield, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha expected to lead the attack.

Gary O'Neil has his own injury concerns heading to Manchester. Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are all sidelined. O'Neil's projected XI names Kjell Scherpen in goal, with a back five of Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, Dara O'Shea, and Sasa Lukic. Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, Marcelino Nunez, and Emersonn complete the expected lineup. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester United arrive on the back of a difficult run. Across their last five matches, they have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Hull City on August 22, a result that has set the tone of anxiety around the club. Prior to that, they lost 4-2 to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly, though they did beat Leeds United and Atletico Madrid in their other warm-up fixtures. United scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Ipswich Town's form picture is markedly brighter. O'Neil's side have won all five of their most recent matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two in the process. Their last outing was a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City on August 25, and before that they beat Sunderland 2-1 in the Premier League. Their pre-season run included a 4-2 win over Union Berlin and a 3-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano, pointing to a side that has hit the ground running.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-2 Premier League win for Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Ipswich hosted United at Portman Road in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Manchester United hold the stronger record, with three wins to Ipswich's one and one draw. United have scored 11 goals across those five fixtures, conceding five.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Manchester United sit 16th while Ipswich Town are eighth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: