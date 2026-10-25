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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
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How to watch today's Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

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Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick's position under serious pressure heading into the fixture.

United have managed just one win from their opening seven league matches, and a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in midweek has pushed the club's hierarchy to explore potential managerial alternatives. Carrick remains defiant, but the noise around Old Trafford grows louder with each passing result.

Senior players have not helped matters. Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised technical director Jason Wilcox over squad depth, while Bruno Fernandes blamed the manager's tactics directly after the Como loss. Potential replacements have reportedly been alarmed by the state of the dressing room, with sources close to candidates describing it as "out of control".

Bournemouth arrive in decent shape by contrast. Marco Rose's side have won their last two matches, including a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan, and recorded a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland at the weekend.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the table, making this a fixture with added urgency for the home side in particular. A positive result for United would ease the immediate pressure on Carrick; another setback could force the board's hand.

For everything you need to watch the match live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
page.match.formation.title
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensH. MaguireH. MaguireL. YoroL. YoroD. DalotD. DalotN. MazraouiN. MazraouiB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansC. BalebaC. BalebaA. SantosA. SantosA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. MbeumoD. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. TruffertA. Truffertteam-logoA. SilvaJ. HillJ. HillA. SmithA. SmithT. AdamsT. AdamsL. CookL. CookM. TavernierM. TavernierRayanRayanJ. KluivertJ. KluivertEvanilsonEvanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • M. Rose

Michael Carrick is without Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo through injury. His projected XI reads: Senne Lammens; Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui; Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos; Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is missing Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Alex Toth. His projected starting lineup is: Djordje Petrovic; Adrien Truffert, Antonio Silva, James Hill, Adam Smith; Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan; Justin Kluivert, Evanilson.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
SGR
W3-0
SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Manchester United have recorded no wins, three draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, and they have failed to win in their four matches prior to that, drawing 1-1 with Leeds United and 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Bournemouth have won three of their last five matches, losing two, with eight goals scored and seven conceded. Their form has improved sharply in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over AC Milan in the Europa League and Sunderland in the Premier League following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
3
1
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
11Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Bournemouth's ground in the Premier League in March 2026. Across the last five competitive fixtures, the record is closely contested, with a notable 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in December 2025 and a 0-3 Bournemouth victory at Old Trafford in December 2024 among the most recent results.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester United sit 15th in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth are two places below them in 17th. Both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division, giving this fixture added weight for sides looking to move away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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