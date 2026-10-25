Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth are listed below.

Manchester United host AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick's position under serious pressure heading into the fixture.

United have managed just one win from their opening seven league matches, and a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in midweek has pushed the club's hierarchy to explore potential managerial alternatives. Carrick remains defiant, but the noise around Old Trafford grows louder with each passing result.

Senior players have not helped matters. Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised technical director Jason Wilcox over squad depth, while Bruno Fernandes blamed the manager's tactics directly after the Como loss. Potential replacements have reportedly been alarmed by the state of the dressing room, with sources close to candidates describing it as "out of control".

Bournemouth arrive in decent shape by contrast. Marco Rose's side have won their last two matches, including a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan, and recorded a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland at the weekend.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the table, making this a fixture with added urgency for the home side in particular. A positive result for United would ease the immediate pressure on Carrick; another setback could force the board's hand.

For everything you need to watch the match live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo through injury. His projected XI reads: Senne Lammens; Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui; Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos; Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is missing Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Alex Toth. His projected starting lineup is: Djordje Petrovic; Adrien Truffert, Antonio Silva, James Hill, Adam Smith; Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan; Justin Kluivert, Evanilson.

Form

Manchester United have recorded no wins, three draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, and they have failed to win in their four matches prior to that, drawing 1-1 with Leeds United and 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Bournemouth have won three of their last five matches, losing two, with eight goals scored and seven conceded. Their form has improved sharply in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins over AC Milan in the Europa League and Sunderland in the Premier League following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Bournemouth's ground in the Premier League in March 2026. Across the last five competitive fixtures, the record is closely contested, with a notable 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in December 2025 and a 0-3 Bournemouth victory at Old Trafford in December 2024 among the most recent results.

Standings

Manchester United sit 15th in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth are two places below them in 17th. Both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division, giving this fixture added weight for sides looking to move away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: