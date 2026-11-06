How to watch Manchester City Women vs West Ham United Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 9 Nov 7, 2026 - 07:45 Joie Stadium

Manchester City Women host West Ham United Women at the Joie Stadium in Manchester in a Women's Super League fixture. Andree Jeglertz's side will be looking to build on a solid run of domestic form as they welcome a West Ham team still searching for consistency.

City come into this match in reasonable shape. Three wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Arsenal Women and a 3-2 win over Brighton, point to a side capable of scoring freely. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with PSG in the Women's Champions League, a result that kept their European campaign ticking over without delivering the win they needed.

Sitting second in the WSL table, City are well placed in the title race and will expect to impose themselves on a West Ham side that has struggled for momentum. A home win would consolidate their position near the top of the standings.

West Ham arrive in Manchester having won their last WSL match 4-1 against Liverpool FC Women, a result that offered a timely boost after a difficult patch. Rita Guarino's team had lost to Brighton and suffered a WSL Cup exit to London City Lionesses in the weeks prior, so that victory will have lifted spirits in the camp.

The visitors sit 10th in the WSL, and while the gap to City is considerable, West Ham have shown they can produce when the pressure is on. The 4-1 win over Liverpool is evidence enough that they carry a threat.

Broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest details on where to watch the match live.

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