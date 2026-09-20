Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 20, 2026 - 09:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Sunderland will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Manchester City vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Enzo Maresca's side arrive in exceptional form. City have won all five of their most recent matches across the Premier League and Champions League, and their Carabao Cup campaign got off to a dominant start midweek with a 5-0 dismantling of Norwich City. That result also saw 17-year-old Floyd Samba announce himself on the senior stage with a brace on debut, a performance that will have caught the eye of Maresca as he manages his squad across multiple competitions.

Phil Foden remains suspended after his red card in the Manchester derby, which adds a layer of selection intrigue for Maresca ahead of this fixture.

Sunderland travel to Manchester having made a strong start to life back in the top flight. Regis Le Bris's side sit 14th in the Premier League table but arrived in the north west with momentum, having beaten AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the Europa League on matchday one — their first European victory in 53 years. Enzo Le Fee converted the decisive penalty in that historic win at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have won three of their last five across all competitions, though a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend serves as a reminder of the step up required against top-half opposition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Matheus Nunes. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, Antoine Semenyo, and Iliman Ndiaye are named in support of Erling Haaland. Phil Foden is suspended and will play no part.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris is set to line up with Robin Roefs in goal and a back five of Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Danso, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, and Thomas Meunier. Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki anchor midfield, with Nilson Angulo, Enzo Le Fee, and Brian Brobbey ahead of them. Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, and Omar Alderete are ruled out through injury, while Reinildo is suspended.

Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, recording victories in the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their last outing was a 5-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on September 17, following a 1-0 Premier League victory at Manchester United on September 13. City also beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 earlier in the run. Across those five games, City scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Sunderland have won three and lost two of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on September 16, though they lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League three days earlier. The Black Cats also drew 1-1 with Brentford and beat Fulham 1-0 in the top flight, and defeated Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. They have scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at the Stadium of Light in January 2026 in the Premier League. Before that, Manchester City won 3-0 at the Etihad in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, City have won three, with one draw and one Sunderland victory absent from the dataset.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit second while Sunderland are 14th — a gap that reflects City's title-contending form against Sunderland's focus on consolidating their top-flight return.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: