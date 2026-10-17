Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 17, 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City vs Ipswich Town are listed below. Fubo and DAZN both carry coverage of this Premier League fixture.

Manchester City return to Premier League action at the Etihad Stadium, hosting newly-promoted Ipswich Town as they look to put a difficult European week firmly behind them.

Enzo Maresca's side suffered a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, a result that exposed defensive frailties and a lack of aggression in the opening stages. Despite sitting top of the Premier League table, the performance will have left the City manager demanding an immediate response.

Marc Guehi was among those to offer a candid post-match assessment, while Antoine Semenyo expressed personal frustration at his own finishing in the defeat. The squad will need to regroup quickly with a home fixture against a side still finding its feet in the top flight.

Ipswich Town arrive under Gary O'Neil having shown flashes of quality in their return to the Premier League. A recent 2-1 win over Fulham demonstrated they are capable of competing, though their form across five matches has been inconsistent.

City's top-flight standing gives them a significant advantage on paper, but PSG exposed how quickly momentum can shift at the Etihad. Maresca will be looking for a performance that restores confidence ahead of a packed fixture schedule.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line including Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias. Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, and Iliman Ndiaye are among those listed in the probable lineup, with Erling Haaland leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Gary O'Neil's Ipswich Town are without Jack Taylor through injury, though no suspensions are in place. The away side's projected XI includes Christian Walton in goal, with Dara O'Shea and Issa Diop in central defence, and Julio Enciso and Jaden Philogene-Bidace providing attacking options. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Manchester City head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG in the Champions League, where they lost 4-2. Prior to that, they beat Liverpool 3-0 away in the Premier League and put five past Sunderland in a 5-3 home win. They also recorded a 5-0 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City and a 1-0 Premier League win at Manchester United. Across those five matches, City scored 16 goals and conceded seven.

Ipswich Town have a mixed recent record, winning two and losing three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham, though they have also suffered defeats to Everton, Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, and Liverpool. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 away in that five-match run. Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded nine across those fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2025, when Manchester City won 6-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League. Before that, City won 4-1 at the Etihad in August 2024, also in the Premier League. Across the five recorded meetings in the dataset, Manchester City have been the dominant force, with the only Ipswich victory coming in a Carabao Cup tie at the Etihad in December 2000.

Standings

In the Premier League, Manchester City currently sit first, while Ipswich Town are tenth. The gap in league position reflects City's status as the division's pacesetters and underlines the size of the task facing O'Neil's promoted side at the Etihad.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: