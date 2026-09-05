Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Coventry City will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Manchester City vs Coventry City is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Manchester City host Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits the top of the table against a side fighting to establish itself in the top flight.

Enzo Maresca's City arrive into this match having made a bold statement in the transfer market. The summer window brought Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in a joint-British record £125 million deal, while Iliman Ndiaye arrived in a dramatic deadline-day move from Everton, with City hijacking Tottenham's pursuit of the Senegal international in the final hours of the window.

One player drawing particular attention is Rayan Cherki, who features in the projected XI. The French midfielder has drawn comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne, though those who know him best argue his style is closer to that of Santi Cazorla — a technically precise, intelligent operator rather than a box-to-box force. Nico O'Reilly, the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year, also starts and has spoken candidly about the lessons that shaped his rise at the Etihad.

Coventry arrive under Frank Lampard having made a difficult start to their Premier League campaign. Back in the top flight after a lengthy absence, the Sky Blues have lost their opening league fixture and face a stern examination of where they stand against the division's elite.

Lampard's squad carries several injury concerns heading into the game, and the gap in resources between the two clubs is stark. Coventry's task is to stay organised and make City work for every chance they create.

For TV channel options and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a strong projected XI for City, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal behind a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Ruben Dias. Rayan Cherki, Elliot Anderson, and Nico O'Reilly are named in midfield, with Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden supporting Erling Haaland. Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes are both listed as injured and will not feature.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Frank Onyeka through injury. The projected XI shows Carl Rushworth in goal, with a back line of Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Jay Dasilva, and Aurele Amenda. Matt Grimes and Jack Rudoni anchor midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi, Loum Tchaouna, and Ephron Mason-Clark supporting Taiwo Awoniyi up front. No suspensions are recorded for either side, though team news will be updated closer to kick-off if circumstances change.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 4-1 victory away at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the previous league round. Their only defeat in that run came against Arsenal, who beat them 3-0 in the Community Shield. City have scored 10 goals across those five matches, conceding just five, and have won three on the bounce since that cup setback.

Coventry's last five matches tell a more mixed story. They lost 1-0 to Hull City in their most recent Premier League outing and were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in their opening league fixture. They did beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in the Carabao Cup and won both pre-season friendlies, against Monaco 2-0 and Espanyol 3-1. Across five matches, Coventry have won three and lost two, scoring 10 goals but conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2002, when Manchester City won 4-2 at home in the Championship. The five matches on record span from August 2000 to March 2002, with City winning three, Coventry winning one, and one match ending in a draw. Goals have been plentiful across those encounters, with City scoring 13 and Coventry 11 across the five games.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit top in first place, while Coventry City are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: