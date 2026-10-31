Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 11:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion are listed below.

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives just days after the two sides met in the Carabao Cup. City edged through that midweek tie on penalties, but the margin was fine enough to demand respect for what Fabian Hurzeler's side will bring on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's team sit top of the Premier League table, reinforcing their status as the team to beat in England's top flight. Their domestic dominance has been built on a strong home record, and they will expect to impose that authority again on familiar ground.

Brighton arrive in third place, making this a meeting between two of the division's form sides. The Seagulls have been scoring freely in recent weeks, putting up three, four, and five goals in Premier League outings, and Maresca has spoken directly about the threat they carry.

Erling Haaland was rested for the cup tie and is expected to return to the starting lineup here. His presence alone reshapes the dynamic of any match, and Brighton's defence will need to account for him from the first whistle.

Brighton have their own absentee concerns, with several key players sidelined. Hurzeler will need to organise his side carefully without a full squad at his disposal, though his team has shown it can compete against the best even when stretched.

The fixture also carries an undercurrent of unfinished business. City are still navigating the fallout from their guilty verdict on financial charges, while Brighton continue to prove they belong among the Premier League's elite clubs under their young German coach.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Maresca is expected to restore his first-choice XI after rotating heavily in the cup. The projected lineup includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, and Abdukodir Khusanov in defence. Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield and attack alongside Erling Haaland. Antoine Semenyo is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Brighton, Bart Verbruggen starts in goal behind a back line of Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, and Olivier Boscagli. Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, Chema Andres, and Diego Gomez support striker Charalampos Kostoulas in the projected XI. Hurzeler is without Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna, and Pascal Struijk through injury.

Form

City head into this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording three wins and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the Carabao Cup, which they won 4-3 on penalties. They also claimed a 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League and edged Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during that run. Defeats to Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain represent the low points, with City conceding six goals across those two losses.

Brighton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. A 0-0 draw at Jablonec and a 2-0 loss to Liverpool sit alongside the cup defeat at the Etihad. The Seagulls have scored nine goals across their five matches, underlining the attacking threat Maresca has flagged.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on October 28, 2026, which finished 2-2 before City advanced 4-3 on penalties. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton have won two, City have won one, and two matches have ended level. Brighton claimed 2-1 victories at the Amex in August 2025 and November 2024, while City's solitary win in that run came in January 2026 — though that match ended 1-1 in regulation before a cup context applied.

Standings

Manchester City lead the Premier League table, while Brighton sit third. The gap between first and third underlines how competitive the top end of the division has become, with both clubs firmly in contention for a Champions League finish at minimum.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: