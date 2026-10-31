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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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How to watch today's Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives just days after the two sides met in the Carabao Cup. City edged through that midweek tie on penalties, but the margin was fine enough to demand respect for what Fabian Hurzeler's side will bring on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's team sit top of the Premier League table, reinforcing their status as the team to beat in England's top flight. Their domestic dominance has been built on a strong home record, and they will expect to impose that authority again on familiar ground.

Brighton arrive in third place, making this a meeting between two of the division's form sides. The Seagulls have been scoring freely in recent weeks, putting up three, four, and five goals in Premier League outings, and Maresca has spoken directly about the threat they carry.

Erling Haaland was rested for the cup tie and is expected to return to the starting lineup here. His presence alone reshapes the dynamic of any match, and Brighton's defence will need to account for him from the first whistle.

Brighton have their own absentee concerns, with several key players sidelined. Hurzeler will need to organise his side carefully without a full squad at his disposal, though his team has shown it can compete against the best even when stretched.

The fixture also carries an undercurrent of unfinished business. City are still navigating the fallout from their guilty verdict on financial charges, while Brighton continue to prove they belong among the Premier League's elite clubs under their young German coach.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
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Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. DokuJ. DokuE. FernandezE. FernandezI. NdiayeI. NdiayeA. BouaddiA. BouaddiE. AndersonE. AndersonE. HaalandE. HaalandB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliC. AndresC. AndresP. GrossP. GrossM. De CuyperM. De CuyperY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • F. Hurzeler

Maresca is expected to restore his first-choice XI after rotating heavily in the cup. The projected lineup includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, and Abdukodir Khusanov in defence. Jeremy Doku, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield and attack alongside Erling Haaland. Antoine Semenyo is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Brighton, Bart Verbruggen starts in goal behind a back line of Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Luka Vuskovic, and Olivier Boscagli. Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper, Yasin Ayari, Chema Andres, and Diego Gomez support striker Charalampos Kostoulas in the projected XI. Hurzeler is without Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna, and Pascal Struijk through injury.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BHA

BHA - Form

KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

City head into this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording three wins and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the Carabao Cup, which they won 4-3 on penalties. They also claimed a 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League and edged Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during that run. Defeats to Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain represent the low points, with City conceding six goals across those two losses.

Brighton's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. A 0-0 draw at Jablonec and a 2-0 loss to Liverpool sit alongside the cup defeat at the Etihad. The Seagulls have scored nine goals across their five matches, underlining the attacking threat Maresca has flagged.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
2
2
Carabao Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs was the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on October 28, 2026, which finished 2-2 before City advanced 4-3 on penalties. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton have won two, City have won one, and two matches have ended level. Brighton claimed 2-1 victories at the Amex in August 2025 and November 2024, while City's solitary win in that run came in January 2026 — though that match ended 1-1 in regulation before a cup context applied.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Manchester City lead the Premier League table, while Brighton sit third. The gap between first and third underlines how competitive the top end of the division has become, with both clubs firmly in contention for a Champions League finish at minimum.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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