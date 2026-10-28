Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 28, 2026 - 15:30 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion are listed below.

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup fourth round, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to advance in the domestic cup competition.

City arrive into this fixture on mixed form. A 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa last weekend was a setback, though Maresca's side had previously beaten AEK Athens 5-1 in the Champions League and picked up a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in the league.

Brighton come into this match on the back of a difficult week. Fabian Hurzeler's side were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, a result that ended their unbeaten Premier League run, before which they had hammered Crystal Palace 5-0.

The Seagulls will be eager to respond, though Hurzeler faces a demanding schedule. After this Carabao Cup tie, Brighton travel to face Manchester City again in the Premier League on Saturday, before a Conference League trip to Getafe on November 5.

Hurzeler was candid after the Liverpool defeat, arguing his side created the better chances but lacked the clinical edge to punish the hosts. City will be looking to take advantage of a Brighton side carrying fatigue and frustration from Merseyside.

Maresca, meanwhile, will be aware that Brighton have proven a tricky opponent in recent meetings. The Seagulls beat City at the Amex last August and have shown the tactical quality to hurt top-half sides this season.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca will name his Manchester City side for the Carabao Cup fourth round, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home team. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton with no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. The Seagulls boss rotated his squad for the Conference League draw with Jablonec last week and is expected to make changes, though official team news will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, which followed a 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens. City also beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League during this run, though a 2-4 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain represents a significant low point. Across the five matches, City scored 12 goals and conceded 10.

Brighton arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, which ended a run that included a 5-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace and a 4-0 Conference League win over FK Kauno Zalgiris. The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Jablonec in the Conference League and won 2-0 at Sunderland in the league during this sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Brighton have won two of the last five encounters, beating City 2-1 at the Amex in August 2025 and again 2-1 at home in November 2024. Manchester City's only win across the last five head-to-head meetings was a 4-0 victory at Brighton in April 2024, with the other fixture ending 2-2 at the Etihad in March 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: