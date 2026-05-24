Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Aston Villa will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

This Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Both platforms offer live streaming access to the fixture.

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table. City sit second and Villa fourth, meaning the gap between them could narrow or stretch depending on the result.

The occasion carries an unmistakable emotional charge at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola is leaving the club at the end of the season after a decade that produced 20 major trophies, with Manchester City confirming the expanded North Stand will be renamed in his honour and a statue commissioned to mark his tenure. This is among his final home games in charge.

For Erling Haaland, the match represents another opportunity to add to a goal tally that has drawn comparisons with the very best. The Norwegian striker has been discussed as a natural heir to the Ballon d'Or lineage, and goals in a fixture of this profile only strengthen that case.

Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is preparing to leave the Etihad at the end of the season. The Portuguese midfielder confirmed he has a plan for his next move and will not be returning to Benfica. With time running short, his performances in these closing weeks carry extra significance.

Aston Villa arrive in good form under Unai Emery, whose influence has extended beyond the club. Marcus Rashford, now recalled to the England squad, publicly thanked Emery for helping revive his career. Villa's Europa League campaign has been a thread running through their season, and they travel to Manchester with genuine confidence.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League match are listed below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Pep Guardiola names a projected XI featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back line of Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Matheus Nunes. Nico O'Reilly, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva are listed in midfield, with Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, and Erling Haaland leading the attack. City have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match.

Unai Emery's projected XI has Emiliano Martinez between the posts, protected by a defence of Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, and Ezri Konsa. Youri Tielemans, Victor Lindelof, Emiliano Buendia, and Morgan Rogers fill the midfield, with John McGinn and Ollie Watkins completing the lineup. Villa are without Alysson Edward and Boubacar Kamara through injury, though no suspensions are listed. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 44 B. Kamara

Form

Manchester City go into this fixture with three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League, though they won their previous two league games without conceding, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 and Brentford 3-0. A 3-3 draw with Everton earlier in the run shows City are not immune to dropping points at home.

Aston Villa have been sharper, winning three of their last five with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent match produced a 3-0 victory away at Freiburg in the Europa League, and they followed a 4-2 Premier League win over Liverpool with a 2-2 draw at Burnley. Villa have scored 13 goals across those five games, though a 2-1 loss at Tottenham earlier in the run shows they can be caught on the counter.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 Villa victory at Villa Park in October 2025, a result that continued a pattern of tight, competitive fixtures. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Villa have won three times to City's two, with City's heaviest win in the series a 4-1 home victory in April 2024. Three of the five matches have been decided by a single goal, underlining how closely matched these clubs have been in recent seasons.

Standings

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table, with Aston Villa fourth. The two points and places separating them make this a fixture with direct implications for where both clubs finish the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: