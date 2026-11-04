How to watch Machida Zelvia vs Shanghai Shenhua with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 05:00

Machida Zelvia host Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC Champions League Two, with the Japanese side looking to build on a strong run of continental form heading into this second meeting between the clubs.

Machida arrive in confident shape. They have lost none of their last five matches across all competitions, picking up three wins in that stretch and keeping clean sheets in four of those outings. Their AFC Champions League Two campaign has given them real momentum.

Shanghai Shenhua come into this fixture under pressure. The Chinese Super League side have won just one of their last four matches and suffered back-to-back defeats in their most recent games, leaving them needing a result to stay competitive in Group G.

The two sides met just days ago in the reverse fixture, with Machida claiming a 1-0 win on Shanghai soil. That result shapes the stakes here considerably, with Shenhua facing the prospect of falling further behind in the group standings.

Machida currently sit top of Group G, while Shanghai are third. The gap between them is a significant factor as both clubs assess what this match means for their knockout round ambitions.

For information on how to watch this fixture live, read on below.

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