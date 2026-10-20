Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Villarreal will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Liverpool vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool host Villarreal at Anfield on Tuesday, October 20, in the UEFA Champions League league phase, with kick-off set for 8pm local time.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive in good form after beating Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League at the weekend. Bradley Barcola has spoken openly about how Iraola's direct, high-speed style suits his game, and the Liverpool attack looks well-equipped for a big European night.

Teen sensation Rio Ngumoha has been one of the stories of Liverpool's season. The 18-year-old winger came off the bench to help turn the Brentford game, and despite reported interest from Arsenal, he has made clear his focus remains on developing at Anfield.

Manager Andoni Iraola has also moved to defend Florian Wirtz this week after the €125 million signing faced mounting scrutiny over a slow start to the campaign. The German playmaker responded with nine chances created against Brentford, and Iraola made clear he expects more balanced coverage of his performances.

Villarreal travel to Merseyside sitting 14th in the Champions League standings. Inigo Perez's men drew 0-0 with Elche at the weekend before this trip, though they did beat SSC Napoli 3-1 in their most recent European outing.

The Yellow Submarine have history at this stage of the competition, and Liverpool know from experience that Villarreal are never straightforward opponents in Europe.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal, including TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is set to make several changes to his projected XI, with Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, and Vitezslav Jaros all sidelined through injury. Alisson Becker is expected in goal behind a back four of Joseph Gomez, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ronald Araujo, and Virgil van Dijk, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz in midfield and Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, and Lewis Koumas leading the attack.

For Villarreal, Inigo Perez is expected to deploy Luiz Junior in goal behind a back four of Carlos Romero, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, and Santiago Mourino. Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye are set in midfield alongside Alberto Moleiro, with Nathan Saliba, Gerard Moreno, and Georges Mikautadze in attack. Nicolas Pepe is listed as injured for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Iraola's side beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League on October 17 and followed a 6-3 Champions League win over LASK on October 14 with that domestic result. Their only defeat in that run came against Manchester City, a 3-0 loss in the Premier League. Across those five games, Liverpool have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Villarreal have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga on October 17, but they recorded a 3-1 Champions League win over SSC Napoli on October 13. The Yellow Submarine's only defeat in the period was a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Across five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Villarreal's ground before sealing progress with a 2-0 win at Anfield. The two clubs also met in the 2015/16 Europa League semi-finals, with Liverpool winning both legs in aggregate. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Liverpool have won three, Villarreal one, and one match ended level.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Liverpool sit fifth, placing them comfortably inside the automatic qualification spots for the round of 16. Villarreal are 14th, meaning they remain in the playoff places but need points to consolidate their standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: