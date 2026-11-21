How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 22, 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino begins his Manchester United tenure at one of English football's most demanding venues, as the Red Devils travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pochettino arrived at Carrington only on Wednesday, replacing the sacked Michael Carrick after United collected just one win from their opening 10 league matches — leaving the club 18th in the table, their lowest position at this stage since 1986-87. He has admitted to sleeping just three or four hours a night in a race to get his squad ready.

Liverpool sit fourth and carry a 57.3 per cent win probability according to Opta's supercomputer, though they have won only once from five home league matches this season. Andoni Iraola's side also suffered a Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce in their last European outing.

Iraola has warned his players not to be deceived by United's league position. The visitors won 2-1 at Anfield last season and completed a league double over Liverpool, form that makes them a credible threat regardless of where they sit in the standings.

Pochettino inherits a side yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet and conceding at a rate of 0.14 non-penalty expected goals per shot faced — the worst figure in the division. His most immediate task is to organise a defence that has been repeatedly exposed this term.

The Argentine also carries a difficult personal record against Sunday's hosts, having failed to win any of his last eight meetings with Liverpool across his spells at Tottenham and Chelsea. History and circumstance both make this a stern examination.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United.

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