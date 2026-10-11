Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 11, 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 11:30 a.m..

Liverpool vs Manchester City is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table. City arrive as league leaders, while Liverpool sit sixth and need a result to close the gap on the pacesetters.

Andoni Iraola's side go into the match under real attacking pressure. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both ruled out, leaving Liverpool short of their most natural forward options. Federico Chiesa, still working his way back to full fitness, has been floated as a potential starter through the middle.

City, managed by Enzo Maresca, arrive in strong form and with Erling Haaland leading the attack. Their only notable absentee is Phil Foden, who is suspended, though the squad still carries considerable firepower across the pitch.

The off-field backdrop adds another layer to this fixture. The ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Manchester City continue to draw comment from across the game, with Gary Neville among those calling for a swift resolution to avoid further damage to the Premier League's reputation.

Liverpool's head coach has also been dealing with noise from beyond the dressing room. Iraola publicly defended Bradley Barcola this week after the winger drew criticism in France despite Les Bleus winning comfortably during the international break.

With both clubs returning from international duty and injury lists longer than either would like, team news will be central to how this match unfolds. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

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Team news & squads

Liverpool's injury list is extensive heading into this fixture. Andoni Iraola is without Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, and Jeremy Jacquet. The projected XI includes Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez forming the back line. Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Munoz, and Bradley Barcola complete the expected starting lineup.

Manchester City have Phil Foden suspended, while Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly are sidelined through injury. Enzo Maresca's projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back line of Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, and Josko Gvardiol, with Jeremy Doku, Elliot Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, and Erling Haaland ahead of them.

Form

Liverpool go into this match having won four of their last five across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they also beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League during that run. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Fulham.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding six across that period. Their most recent result was a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League, and they also beat Manchester United 1-0 away and Norwich City 5-0 in the Carabao Cup. City have kept no clean sheets in that run but have shown consistent attacking output throughout.

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City have dominated recent meetings between these two sides. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, City have won four times with Liverpool claiming one victory, and City have outscored Liverpool significantly across that period. The most recent meeting, an FA Cup tie in April 2026, ended 4-0 to City. Liverpool's only win in the series came at Anfield in December 2024, a 2-0 result that stands as the exception in what has otherwise been a difficult run for the home side against this opponent.

Standings

In the Premier League, Manchester City sit top of the table while Liverpool are sixth, making this a fixture between a side defending its position at the summit and a side looking to cut the gap to the front-runners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: