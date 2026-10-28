Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 28, 2026 - 16:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Chelsea will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Liverpool vs Chelsea are listed below.

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with Andoni Iraola's side carrying significant momentum into the tie after four consecutive wins across all competitions.

The Reds secured their first Premier League home victory of the season last weekend, a 2-0 win over Brighton that moved them into fourth place in the table. A Pascal Gross own goal and a clinical Alexander Isak finish settled the contest, with the front three of Isak, Bradley Barcola, and Florian Wirtz showing increasing cohesion.

Cody Gakpo, speaking after the Brighton win, made clear the squad's mindset heading into this week. The Dutch forward called for total focus and pointed to the Anfield atmosphere as a decisive factor when big opponents come to Merseyside.

Chelsea arrive under Xabi Alonso having lost their most recent Premier League outing, a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. That result followed a strong run that included a 5-1 win over Bournemouth, and the London club will be eager to respond in a cup competition that offers a direct route to silverware.

Virgil van Dijk anchored a disciplined Liverpool backline against Brighton alongside Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet, keeping a clean sheet against an in-form side. The captain singled out Araujo's aggression and Jacquet's composure as central to the performance.

Florian Wirtz, who was substituted in the 65th minute against Brighton with a minor ankle twist, faces a fitness check ahead of this fixture. Iraola confirmed the injury did not appear serious but noted the congested schedule leaves little room for risk.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola has not confirmed a probable lineup for Liverpool ahead of the Carabao Cup tie. No injuries or suspensions have been listed in the available team news, though Florian Wirtz faces a fitness assessment after leaving the Brighton match in the 65th minute with an ankle twist. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea squad information has not been confirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current data. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League. The Reds have scored 16 goals across those five games, including a 4-3 win over Villarreal in the Champions League and a 3-6 victory away at LASK. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 home win over Brighton.

Chelsea's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, with 10 goals scored and 8 conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues showed attacking strength earlier in the run with a 5-1 win over Bournemouth, though defeats to Brentford and Spurs highlight inconsistency across the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League in May 2026, when the match at Anfield ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times, Liverpool once, with one draw. The only previous Carabao Cup meeting in the dataset was in February 2024, when Liverpool won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: