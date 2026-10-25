Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 10:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion are listed below.

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, October 25, in matchday eight of the Premier League, with both sides carrying genuine top-four ambitions into the fixture.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive fifth in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City, but their European campaign has been a different story entirely. Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 4-3 in the Champions League last Tuesday, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ronald Araujo, and Florian Wirtz all contributing to a dramatic turnaround at Anfield.

Araujo has been one of the more compelling stories at the club this season. The Uruguayan centre-back, on loan from Barcelona, recently opened up about a mental health struggle last November that led him to step away from football temporarily. He credits that break with saving his career, and his form on Merseyside has reflected a player playing with renewed clarity.

Brighton travel north in third place, above their hosts in the standings. Fabian Hurzeler's squad were frustrated by a goalless draw against Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday, despite dominating possession and registering 26 shots, but their Premier League form has been exceptional. A 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last weekend underlines just how dangerous this side can be when firing.

Hurzeler himself has been the subject of speculation this week, with Manchester United's managerial situation drawing attention to the Brighton boss. He signed a long-term contract extension through 2029 in May and was emphatic in his response, saying he has no time to think about rumours when his side plays every three days.

One player worth watching for the visitors is Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez, who drew widespread attention with a stunning 51-metre lob against Palace. If Hurzeler names his strongest XI after Thursday's rotation, Gomez could be central to Brighton's attacking threat.

For details on how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live on TV and via live stream, the options are listed below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without several first-team players for this fixture. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Vitezslav Jaros, Jeremie Frimpong, and Dominik Szoboszlai are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. Liverpool's projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet in defence, Alexis Mac Allister, Rio Ngumoha, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, and Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak further forward.

Fabian Hurzeler also faces a depleted squad for the trip to Anfield. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh, and Zadok Yohanna are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions in place. Brighton's projected XI has Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back line of Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper, with Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Diego Gomez and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Form

Liverpool head into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Champions League victory over Villarreal, a match they won after recovering from two goals down. They also beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League and recorded a 6-3 win over LASK in Europe during that run, though a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City stands as the clear low point. Across those five matches, Liverpool have scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Brighton arrive with a W3-D1-L0 record from their last five outings. Their most recent fixture was Thursday's 0-0 Conference League draw with Jablonec, which followed a commanding 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in Europe, won 2-0 at Sunderland, and defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the league. Hurzeler's side have kept four clean sheets across those five matches, conceding only in the Jablonec draw.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Liverpool hold the stronger record with three wins to Brighton's two, though the Seagulls have shown they are capable of results at both venues. Liverpool's other victories in that run include a 3-0 FA Cup win in February 2026 and a 2-0 home league win in December 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Liverpool currently sit fifth while Brighton are third, meaning the visitors arrive at Anfield above their hosts heading into matchday eight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: