How to watch Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 5 Nov 13, 2026 - 14:45 Rheinpark Stadion

Liechtenstein host Azerbaijan at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz in a UEFA Nations League D fixture that carries real weight in the group standings. Konrad Funfstuck's side need a result to keep their campaign alive, while Aykhan Abbasov's Azerbaijan arrive as group leaders with momentum behind them.

Liechtenstein have endured a difficult run of form and sit third in Group 2. Their most recent Nations League outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Azerbaijan earlier this month, a point that did little to ease the pressure on the hosts.

Azerbaijan, by contrast, have strung together a solid sequence of results. A 1-0 win over Lithuania last time out moved them to the top of the group and confirmed them as the side to beat in this mini-league.

The reverse fixture between these two sides, played on October 1st, finished goalless. Liechtenstein will be hoping home advantage makes the difference this time around, though Azerbaijan have shown they are difficult to break down.

For Funfstuck, the challenge is finding a cutting edge that has been largely absent. Liechtenstein have failed to score in four of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that will need to end if they are to take anything from this game.

Azerbaijan arrive with confidence and a clear objective: win and consolidate top spot. Abbasov's team have been efficient if not spectacular, grinding out results when it matters most.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream options.

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