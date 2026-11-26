How to watch Levante vs Racing Santander with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

French Coverage RDS ✅ Airs select marquee LaLiga fixtures and highlights with dedicated French-language play-by-play and analysis across RDS, RDS2, and RDS Info. ✅ Accessible either as an authentic linear cable channel across Quebec and Canada or as a standalone digital stream via the RDS app. ✅ Combines European football coverage with prominent Canadian French-language staples, including Montreal Canadiens hockey, CFL, and international tournaments. Monthly from $24.99 CAD Get RDS

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 Nov 27, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Levante host Racing Santander in LaLiga at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with the home side looking to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Luis Castro's team sit 15th and have collected just one win from their last five games in all competitions. They are coming off a 1-1 draw with Elche, a result that stretched their winless run in the league.

Racing arrive in much better shape. Jose Lopez's side are 7th and have won four of their last five, including a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad in their most recent outing.

The visitors have scored nine goals in that spell, though they also shipped three at home to Real Madrid earlier this month. Defensive consistency remains the question for them on the road.

Levante have been hard to beat without being convincing. Two draws and a Copa del Rey win at CD Tarancon sit alongside back-to-back league defeats to Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

Both teams have injury concerns to manage, and Racing's recent form gives them confidence heading to Valencia. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

The TV channel and live stream option for Levante vs Racing Santander is listed below. ExpressVPN is the listed broadcast option, so you can watch live from outside your home region.

Team news & squads