How to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 Nov 7, 2026 - 07:30 Elland Road

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in the Premier League, with both sides looking to arrest recent inconsistency and climb the table.

Daniel Farke's side have struggled for momentum, winning none of their last four league matches and slipping to 12th in the standings. A home defeat to Bournemouth last time out will have frustrated the Elland Road faithful, and the Whites need a response.

Tottenham arrive in West Yorkshire in better shape, having won three of their last five Premier League outings. Roberto De Zerbi's men beat Chelsea 2-0 and Crystal Palace 2-0 in their two most recent league fixtures, suggesting a side building confidence at the right moment.

Spurs carry injury concerns into the match, with several first-team players sidelined, though the return of Lucas Bergvall from a knee problem could hand De Zerbi an extra midfield option. Leeds will also be without a couple of key men, making squad depth a factor for both dugouts.

Off the pitch, Tottenham's transfer picture has drawn attention this week, with reports linking Lucas Bergvall to Barcelona, Napoli, and Juventus ahead of January. Spurs are firm that any departure would require a replacement first, so the Swede looks set to remain in north London for now.

Leeds, meanwhile, are plotting their own January business, with the club tracking Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho as Farke seeks reinforcements in the engine room.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

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