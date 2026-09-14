Premier League - Game Week 4 Sep 14, 2026 - 15:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Newcastle United will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Leeds United vs Newcastle United are listed below.

Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road in the Premier League, with both sides looking to build momentum after mixed starts to the season.

Daniel Farke's side sit 10th in the table and have shown resilience in the league, picking up back-to-back draws against Nottingham Forest and Brentford before sharing the spoils with Brighton. The mood at Elland Road remains positive, with the club in advanced talks over a new long-term contract for Farke, whose future appears firmly tied to the club's ambitions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line for Leeds, and much will depend on the support he receives from teammates including Brenden Aaronson, who has been challenged to bring his trademark work rate and pressing to unlock space for the striker.

Newcastle arrive in ninth place under Matthias Jaissle, who has overseen a strong run that includes back-to-back Premier League wins over Tottenham and a draw at Liverpool. The German coach has not been without controversy, however, having been singled out for a touchline booking while publicly questioning the consistency of Premier League officiating.

Jaissle will be without Lewis Hall for this fixture after the left-back signed a new long-term contract at St James' Park, ending speculation over his future. Hall's new deal resolves one distraction, but his availability for this match remains subject to the squad data below.

With both teams capable of goals and neither side able to claim a dominant recent head-to-head record, Elland Road should provide a competitive afternoon of Premier League football.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back four of Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Ethan Ampadu. Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon and Ilia Gruev are all absent through injury. Matthias Jaissle is set to deploy Lukas Hornicek between the posts, with Amar Dedic, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw forming the defensive unit. Newcastle are without Joelinton, Daniel Burn, William Osula and Ewen Jaouen. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Leeds have recorded one win, two draws and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 6-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, though their league form has been steadier with draws against Brighton and Brentford either side of a win over Nottingham Forest. Newcastle have won two, drawn two and lost none of their last five, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Jaissle's side beat Tottenham 2-0 and drew 2-2 at Liverpool in the Premier League, and also progressed in the Carabao Cup with wins over West Bromwich Albion and Millwall. Newcastle have not lost in their last five matches across all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Newcastle won 4-3 at St James' Park in the Premier League. The previous encounter at Elland Road in August 2025 finished goalless. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle have won twice, Leeds once, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United are currently 10th and Newcastle United sit one place above them in ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: