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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoManchester United
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How to watch today's Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds United vs Manchester United
Leeds United
Manchester United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Leeds United vs Manchester United are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Leeds United host Manchester United at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Daniel Farke's side sit seventh in the table and have shown they belong in the top flight, but a run of mixed results has checked their momentum heading into this weekend. Leeds lost 2-1 to Arsenal in their most recent league outing and will be eager to bounce back on home soil.

Manchester United arrive in West Yorkshire in far more precarious shape. Michael Carrick's men sit 13th in the Premier League, and the pressure on the manager has been building steadily after a difficult start to the campaign. A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday added to the scrutiny surrounding Carrick's position.

Carrick's injury list is long, and the squad depth he can call upon is being tested. With key absences mounting, United have struggled for consistency and have not won in their last four matches across all competitions.

Farke, by contrast, appears to be building something durable at Elland Road. Reports indicate he is set to sign a new contract keeping him at the club until 2029, a signal of the confidence the board has placed in his work since winning promotion.

Lisandro Martinez is expected to start at centre-back for United despite a turbulent week that saw the Argentine publicly criticise the club's board following the Atletico defeat — comments that generated considerable attention.

With Leeds looking to climb the table and United desperate to arrest a slide that has left them in the bottom half, this fixture has genuine stakes. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-5-2
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. TraffordJ. TraffordN. ElvediN. ElvediJ. JustinJ. JustinT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicJ. BogleJ. BogleA. TanakaA. TanakaG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonE. AmpaduE. AmpaduA. StachA. StachD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinN. OkaforN. OkaforS. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireL. YoroL. YoroD. DalotD. DalotM. CunhaM. CunhaY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosB. FernandesB. FernandesA. DialloA. DialloB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
3-5-2
Leeds United

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • D. Farke
  • M. Carrick

Daniel Farke is without Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon, and Daniel James through injury, but otherwise has a strong group to select from. His projected XI includes James Trafford in goal, a back four of Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, and Jayden Bogle, with Ao Tanaka, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ethan Ampadu, and Anton Stach in midfield, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin partnered by Noah Okafor in attack.

Michael Carrick faces a considerably longer injury list. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw are all sidelined. United's projected XI is built around Senne Lammens in goal, a defensive line of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Diogo Dalot, with Matheus Cunha, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, and Amad Diallo alongside Bryan Mbeumo leading the attack.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

BHA
D1-1
CHE
L6-3
NEW
W4-1
CRY
D0-0
ARS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MUN

MUN - Form

MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Leeds have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their best result in that run was a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, though they have since lost to Arsenal (2-1) and suffered a heavy 6-3 Carabao Cup exit against Chelsea. They drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace and 1-1 with Brighton in the other two outings, scoring seven goals and conceding nine across the five games.

Manchester United have not won any of their last five matches, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. They drew 1-1 with both Tottenham and Fulham, but losses to Manchester City (0-1), Brighton in the Carabao Cup (2-3), and Atletico Madrid (0-2) in the Champions League tell a story of a side short on confidence. United have scored just three goals in that run while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawManchester United
1
2
2
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which ended 1-1. In competitive football, the last encounter came in April 2026 when Leeds won 1-2 at Old Trafford, a result that will linger in United minds. Across the five most recent meetings on record — which include three friendlies and two Premier League matches — neither side has dominated, with draws and narrow margins the consistent theme.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
14
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
15
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
17
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
18
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
19
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Leeds sit seventh in the Premier League, firmly in the pack chasing European places, while Manchester United are 13th — a position that reflects the pressure building on Carrick and the distance the club needs to close to reach the top half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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