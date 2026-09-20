Premier League - Game Week 5 Sep 20, 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Crystal Palace will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their early-season trajectories.

Daniel Farke's side sit fourth in the table and arrive into this match off the back of a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, a result that underlined their credentials as genuine top-half contenders this term.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, are anchored in the lower reaches of the division in 16th place. Pierre Sage's squad has found Premier League life difficult, though a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan last Thursday offered a timely boost to morale.

Absences continue to complicate Sage's selection options. Dean Henderson remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Axel Disasi serves a suspension, adding further pressure to a squad already stretched across two competitions.

Farke will be encouraged by the gap in league position, but Palace showed enough in midweek to suggest they are not without threat when the squad clicks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back line of James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and Anton Stach. Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Ao Tanaka are expected in midfield, with Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon and Harry Wilson are all listed as injured and will not feature.

Pierre Sage is without Dean Henderson through injury, while Axel Disasi is suspended. Chadi Riad and Jean-Philippe Mateta also miss out through injury. The projected Crystal Palace XI sees Walter Benitez start in goal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot and Tyrick Mitchell in defence, and a midfield built around Adam Wharton, Quinten Timber and Daichi Kamada, with Yeremy Pino, Anan Khalaili and Joergen Strand Larsen further forward.

Form

Leeds have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on September 14, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. The two draws came against Brighton and Brentford in the league, while their only loss was a 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea. Across those five games, Leeds scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Crystal Palace have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan on September 17, which followed a 2-3 Premier League loss at home to Ipswich Town. Palace also beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and won 3-2 at Fulham in the league. They have scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in March 2026. Before that, Leeds beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at Elland Road in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Leeds have the stronger record, with two wins to Palace's one and one draw, though the series also includes a 5-1 Palace victory at Elland Road in April 2023. Leeds have generally held the upper hand in recent home fixtures against this opponent.

Standings

Leeds United sit fourth in the Premier League, placing them firmly among the early-season pacesetters, while Crystal Palace are 16th, leaving Sage's side in need of points to pull clear of the bottom end of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: