How to watch Leeds United vs Coventry City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 Nov 28, 2026 - 10:00 Elland Road

Leeds United host Coventry City at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides in very different moods.

Daniel Farke's team arrive on the back of a statement result. Leeds won 4-1 at Chelsea, their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Noah Okafor was the star of that win with two goals, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty and Brenden Aaronson added a late strike. Okafor had been managing an adductor problem in the weeks before the game, so his sharpness will be watched closely.

That result followed a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, giving Leeds back-to-back league victories after a spell of draws and a lack of goals. Elland Road will expect the momentum to continue.

Frank Lampard's Coventry have their own reason for confidence. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their most recent league outing and sit in the middle of the table.

The visitors have a long injury list to deal with, and their away form will be tested against a Leeds side that has found its finishing touch.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads