How to watch Leeds United vs Coventry City with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
FuboTV
✅ Streams every single one of the 380 Premier League matches live, acting as the absolute sole broadcaster in the country.
✅ Broadcasts selected marquee matches in 4K Ultra HD for a high-end home viewing experience.
✅ Includes built-in DVR and full on-demand match replays, which is essential for West Coast viewers sleeping through the early morning UK kick-off times.
Match Preview
Leeds United host Coventry City at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides in very different moods.
Daniel Farke's team arrive on the back of a statement result. Leeds won 4-1 at Chelsea, their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999.
Noah Okafor was the star of that win with two goals, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty and Brenden Aaronson added a late strike. Okafor had been managing an adductor problem in the weeks before the game, so his sharpness will be watched closely.
That result followed a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, giving Leeds back-to-back league victories after a spell of draws and a lack of goals. Elland Road will expect the momentum to continue.
Frank Lampard's Coventry have their own reason for confidence. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their most recent league outing and sit in the middle of the table.
The visitors have a long injury list to deal with, and their away form will be tested against a Leeds side that has found its finishing touch.
Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news.
Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.