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Europa League
team-logoLech Poznan
Stadion Poznan
team-logoSunderland
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How to watch today's Lech Poznan vs Sunderland Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lech Poznan vs Sunderland
Lech Poznan
Sunderland
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Lech Poznan and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Poznan

Today's game between Lech Poznan and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Lech Poznan vs Sunderland are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Lech Poznan host Sunderland at the Stadion Poznan in a Europa League fixture that finds both sides in need of points in the lower reaches of the competition standings.

Niels Frederiksen's Lech side arrive in decent domestic form, having put six past Korona Kielce in their most recent Ekstraklasa outing. Their European campaign has been a different story, with a 4-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in their last continental match underlining the gap they need to close at this level.

Sunderland travel to Poland carrying the weight of a difficult run in the Premier League. Regis Le Bris's side lost 2-0 to Bournemouth at the weekend, a result that continued a troubling domestic stretch for the Black Cats.

In Europe, though, Sunderland have shown a different face. Their 1-2 win away at Torreense last week demonstrated the squad can deliver on the road in continental competition, and Le Bris will be hoping for a similar performance in Poznan.

Both clubs are fighting to stay relevant in this Europa League campaign, and a positive result here would go a long way toward keeping their continental ambitions alive. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Lech Poznan vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Frederiksen

Lech Poznan are managed by Niels Frederiksen, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris takes his side into this match without confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected to be confirmed closer to the Europa League fixture.

Form

LCH

LCH - Form

CRY
L4-0
RAR
W5-1
SLA
W1-4
B04
L0-4
KKI
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

AZ
W1-0
MCI
L5-3
BHA
L0-2
TOR
W1-2
BOU
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lech Poznan head into this match with a record of three wins and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 6-1 Ekstraklasa victory over Korona Kielce, though that followed a 0-4 Europa League defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier in the run, Lech beat Slask Wroclaw 4-1 and Radomiak Radom 5-1, but also suffered a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in Europe. Across the five matches, Lech scored sixteen goals and conceded ten.

Sunderland arrive with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, which followed a 1-2 Europa League win away at Torreense. Before that, the Black Cats lost 2-0 to Brighton and 5-3 to Manchester City in the league, with a 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar the other positive result in the run. Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Lech Poznan and Sunderland, making this fixture a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Sunderland sit 9th and Lech Poznan are 36th, meaning both sides occupy positions in the lower half of the competition with the Black Cats better placed but still with work to do to secure a strong finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lech Poznan vs Sunderland today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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